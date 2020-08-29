El Príncipe Harry quiere VOLVER a Reino Unido, pero el coronavirus se lo impide
El príncipe Harry, quien se mudó recientemente a Santa Bárbara, declaró que “definitivamente” planea volver a visitar Reino Unido, y que lo hubiera hecho si no fuera por la pandemia.
El príncipe Harry dijo ya habría regresado a visitar el Reino Unido si no fuera por el coronavirus. El duque de Sussex, quien se mudó a Santa Bárbara con su esposa, la duquesa Meghan tras pasar su primera etapa fuera de la realeza en Canadá, insistió en que ya habría visitado su país de origen si hubiera podido viajar.
Hablando con el personal y los voluntarios de la Rugby Football League, dijo: "Tenemos una copa del “mundo de la Rugby League el año que viene. Definitivamente planeo volver. Ya habría regresado si no hubiera sido por Covid”.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
El nieto de la Reina Isabel II también habló sobre su amor por el rugby:
“Ver Rugby League es agotador. Escuche, pasé 10 años en el ejército, sé de qué se trata la resistencia. Pero es una locura. Respeto total a cualquiera que juegue el juego, creo que es increíble, y mucha gente estaría celosa de no ser parte de esa comunidad. Puede unir a tantas familias, unir a tanta gente. No importa si estás en las gradas, si eres el jardinero, si eres un jugador, si eres un fanático o si es la primera vez que vas a un juego, todas las personas están atadas por este sentimiento familiar ''.
Príncipe Harry "odiaba" vivir en Los Ángeles.
Las declaraciones del ex miembro de la realeza británica surgen después de que se afirmara que el príncipe Harry "odiaba" a Los Ángeles, y está más feliz desde que se mudó a Santa Bárbara.
Una fuente dijo: “Meghan visitó Montecito en su adolescencia y se enamoró del paisaje pintoresco y la arquitectura impresionante. Mudarse allí siempre había una opción, pero para empezar, ella y Harry querían darle una oportunidad a Los Ángeles. Desafortunadamente, Harry lo odiaba por completo, el momento era tan incorrecto en medio de la pandemia [del coronavirus] y carecían de privacidad''.
Te puede interesar:El príncipe Harry y William dividirán la fortuna de Lady Di ¿Nueva crisis?
En abril, el príncipe Harry causó algunas molestias entre la comunidad científica y periodística de Reino Unido luego de declarar en un podcast que la pandemia del coronavirus era menos grave de lo que se creía, debido a que los medios habían inflado el tamaño de la emergencia.
Comentarios