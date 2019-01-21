Eiza González revela terrible accidente (FOTO)
A través de sus redes sociales, la actriz Eiza González compartió su dolorosa experiencia tras sufrir un terrible accidente que perjudicó su cuerpo.
Tras las críticas que ha recibido Eiza González respecto a su apariencia física, la actriz de Hollywood por fin rompió el silencio y reveló el complicado episodio que vivió.
Pues durante un año, Eiza decidió guardar en secreto el accidente que la llevó a dar hasta el hospital con doble fractura de clavícula, con tal de no perder los proyectos de trabajo que ya le habían ofrecido.
EL RELATO DE EIZA GONZÁLEZ
"El último año de mivida ha sido uno de los más difíciles. Tuve un accidente mientras trabajaba y terminé en el hospital con una doble fractura de clavícula. Estaba sola y lejos de casa. Lo guardé en secreto por muchas razones. Tenía tanto por perder, incluyendo una gran vida de trabajos cambiantes. Me había estado preparando físicamente para ellos y ni siquiera podía alimentarme o bañarme".
"En un momento crucial, estaba completamente inmóvil. Me esforcé tanto para salvarlo todo, viajé herida por todo el mundo para no perder nada, me esforcé por mantener mi agenda igual, el tiempo no estaba de mi lado en cuanto recuperación, e incluso bailé sin que nadie supiera que estaba lastimada".
"Debido al dolor, estaba entrando en pánico. Me esforcé tanto, fue tan difícil, pero mi cuerpo estaba fuera de mi control y tuve que aceptarlo. Me sentí tan perdida. Comparto esto no para que se sientan mal por mí, sino para compartir cómo esto puede hacerte más fuerte. Pero después de meses de recuperación, en lugar de centrarme en lo que perdí, lo único que quiero es felicitarme por ser lo suficientemente fuerte".
The last year of my life has been one of the hardest. I had an accident while working, I ended in the hospital with a double fractured collarbone, I was alone and far far from home. Kept it a secret for many reasons. I had SO much to lose, including HUGE LIFE changing jobs. I’d been preparing insanely physically for them and I couldn’t even feed or shower myself. In a very crucial moment I was completely immobile. I pushed myself so hard to save it all, I travelled the world back and forth, injured to not lose anything, over worked myself to keep my schedule the same, time wasn’t on my side now with recovery, I even danced without anyone knowing that I was hurt. Taking in the pain, I was panicking. I tried so hard, SO HARD but my body was out of my control and I had to accept it. I eventually lost every single thing I had been killing myself for the last year. Everything. Feeling the weakest I’ve EVER felt. Low and defeated, both physically and mentally. I felt so lost. I share this not to feel bad for me but to share how this can make you stronger. SURRENDER. I had to ACCEPT the fact that it was ALL GONE, While laying in a bed every day for months. The broken bone was a metaphor, it broke ME completely. But the biggest battle was fighting my mind. The hardest part was to not fall into depression. I’m so hard on myself. I NEVER give myself some slack. But after months of recovery. Instead of focusing on what I lost, all I want to is congratulate myself for being strong enough and giving everything I had, EVERY moment and achieving what I could. IM GOOD ENOUGH. I achieved a lot even if I can’t see it yet. We can be so hard on ourselves and we never stop and love us for giving our BEST. Our minds can be a dark place. It takes a lot to not let it drown us. I never was more aware of how blessed I am to be healthy and alive. I admire every single person who fights for their mental and physical health each day. I have so much respect. This Year, I’m starting from scratch. I’m stronger than ever. AND SO ARE YOU. NOTHING is stronger than a broken person who rebuilds themselves. You got this. You can start again. Share your story to help others. YOU AREN’T ALONE❤️
Comentarios