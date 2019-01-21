Eiza González revela terrible accidente (FOTO)

Tras las críticas que ha recibido Eiza González respecto a su apariencia física, la actriz de Hollywood por fin rompió el silencio y reveló el complicado episodio que vivió.

Pues durante un año, Eiza decidió guardar en secreto el accidente que la llevó a dar hasta el hospital con doble fractura de clavícula, con tal de no perder los proyectos de trabajo que ya le habían ofrecido.

EL RELATO DE EIZA GONZÁLEZ

"El último año de mivida ha sido uno de los más difíciles. Tuve un accidente mientras trabajaba y terminé en el hospital con una doble fractura de clavícula. Estaba sola y lejos de casa. Lo guardé en secreto por muchas razones. Tenía tanto por perder, incluyendo una gran vida de trabajos cambiantes. Me había estado preparando físicamente para ellos y ni siquiera podía alimentarme o bañarme".

"En un momento crucial, estaba completamente inmóvil. Me esforcé tanto para salvarlo todo, viajé herida por todo el mundo para no perder nada, me esforcé por mantener mi agenda igual, el tiempo no estaba de mi lado en cuanto recuperación, e incluso bailé sin que nadie supiera que estaba lastimada".

"Debido al dolor, estaba entrando en pánico. Me esforcé tanto, fue tan difícil, pero mi cuerpo estaba fuera de mi control y tuve que aceptarlo. Me sentí tan perdida. Comparto esto no para que se sientan mal por mí, sino para compartir cómo esto puede hacerte más fuerte. Pero después de meses de recuperación, en lugar de centrarme en lo que perdí, lo único que quiero es felicitarme por ser lo suficientemente fuerte".