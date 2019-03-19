Secciones
Eiza González comparte emotivo mensaje para familias refugiadas
Eiza González comparte emotivo mensaje de apoyo para familias refugiadas

La actriz mexicana ha estado visitando recientemente la frontera de estados unidos con México, donde pudo convivir con varias familias que han sido deportadas de dicho país.

Eiza González no solo es guapa y talentosa, sino que también se preocupa por la humanidad, y sus acciones recientes son prueba de ello. González, ha visitado a varias familias que se refugian en México después de haber sido deportados se estados unidos.

Entre las personas se encuentran originarios de México, Venezuela, otros países de Sudamérica e incluso personas provenientes de la india.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Look at those smiles. They’ve been so resilient. They’re few of the immigrant refugees living in Tijuana under grueling circumstances. They have the best spirit in the world and I want to keep that in mind, but I think it’s crucial to share that they’re in need of help. This goes beyond politics, this is about humanity. They’re children and families without a roof, but thanks to organizations like @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen we could go and give them new tents,supplies and food. But it’s not enough. If you are in the giving spirit please, any donation counts. We will be going personally to deliver. Thank you and follow the instructions below and click link on bio. ❤️ Make a donation to the work that TIAH is doing on the ground in Tijuana. With these funds we can buy goods and services in Tijuana for the shelters on the ground 1. Go to https://donate.icfdn.org/ 2. Under Organization Name type in Fundacion Internacional de la Comunidad Fund 3. Additional Questions Is your gift in honor or memory of someone special? Honor Gift Type:In Honor ofIn Memory ofNone of the above Honoree Name: BORDER ANGELS Make a donation to Border Angels to help rebuild their shelter here wwwborderangels.org HELP SUPPORT CASA CORNELIA Donate HERE $5,000 will fully fund one defensive asylum case for someone fleeing persecution in their home country in U.S. immigration court $1,000 will fully fund assistance for one unaccompanied immigrant child - legal and social services help $100 will fully fund one Know Your Rights presentation to immigrants living in our communities or recently arrived asylum-seekers

Una publicación compartida de Eiza (@eizagonzalez) el

Eiza González visito la frontera de Tijuana con Estados Unidos, donde aseguró que esto no se trata de una situación política, por lo que pidió a sus fans que apoyen a la causa, y realicen donativos para quienes a causa de “Nuevas Leyes” no pueden ver a su familia.

“Esto nos hace darnos cuenta de cuán bendecidos somos de comunicarnos con nuestros seres queridos. Este es un simple recordatorio de que podríamos ser nosotros. Y estas son solo familias necesitadas. No se trata de política. Se trata de humanidad, solo de devolver a los que más la necesitan”, dijo Eiza González.

En ese sentido, la actriz compartió los pasos para que quienes puedan se sumen a esta causa, que miles de familias indocumentadas necesitan.

1. Ir a https://donate.icfdn.org/

2. Dar click en de nombre de organización, en Fondo Internacional de la Comunidad.

3. Preguntas adicionales

¿Es tu regalo en honor o memoria de alguien especial? Tipo de regalo de honor: en honor de la memoria de… Nombre honorario:

