¿Eiza González a retiro espiritual?
Eiza González participo en una especie de retiro en el que se conectó de la manera más profunda con un grupo de mujeres.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Eiza González compartió una serie de fotografías de unas reuniones que tuvo con un grupo de mujeres para purificar su alma.
En las fotos se ve a la actriz cocinando, haciendo yoga, pintando piedras, y haciendo meditación para relajarse.
Eiza González compartio a través de su cuenta un emotivo mensaje sobre lo importante que fueron estos ejercicios y actividades para encontrarse a sí misma.
This last week was magical.��Bonding with my women while connecting with the deepest parts of ourselves as a sisterhood. Cleansing mind body and soul. Thank you my lovely witch. @creativecleansing it’s important to connect with our fellow women in a deeper intimate level and open our hearts. I Love my women ❤️The Power Of Women is healing ❤️( make sure to check her life story, she’s so inspiring.)
“La última semana fue mágica. Mientras nos conectamos con las partes más profundas de nosotros mismos como una hermandad. Mente purificadora cuerpo y alma.” Posteó Eiza González en su cuenta de Instagram
A pocas horas de la publicación las instantáneas ya alcanzaban los 18 mil likes en Instagram, y comentarios que reconocían la importancia de tomarse un tiempo
