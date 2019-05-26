Eiza González SE MUESTRA haciendo ejercicio en diminuto look deportivo (VIDEO)
Eiza González aprovechó el fin de semana para mantener su físico en movimiento pues mostró parte de su rutina de ejercicios
Eiza González es una de las actrices mexicanas que han logrado posicionarse en la industria del cine hollywoodense, pues ha participado en importantes películas, como la nueva producción de Rápidos y Furiosos.
Eiza González no sólo es una actriz talentosa, sino que también es una actriz muy bella y lo demuestra en cada foto que sube a sus redes sociales, sobre todo a Instagram.
Eiza González no pierde el tiempo, y busca mantenerse en movimiento para tener una mejor calidad de vida y una mejor condición física.
La tarde del 25 de mayo Eiza González compartió un video a través de sus historias de Instagram, en el que se le ve corriendo alrededor de una cancha de tenis, donde aprovechó para presumir su escultural abdomen.
Eiza González tiene un físico envidiable, pero éste se logra con una dieta balanceada y ejercicio, y así lo demostró la actriz en el video que compartió.
Pero Eiza González no sólo es una bella persona físicamente, sino que también es una persona muy humilde y amable, de esto se sabe gracias a recientes imágenes publicadas en Instagram.
Eiza González posteó en días pasados una serie de fotografías en las que aparece conviviendo con personas con discapacidad pasando una tarde agradable con ellos.
I’m so thankful with the @childrensla for inviting me to my first prom ever!!! It was so special getting them ready and seeing them light up and learn so much about what they like and who they are. And to end up dancing the night away was truthfully one the best moments of my life. Smiles all around! Can’t wait to do it again! They’re real life superheroes! xx
En ocasiones anteriores Eiza González también había estado apoyando a migrantes mexicanos y latinoamericanos, que buscaban el sueño americano de cruzar la frontera con Estados Unidos, por lo que se tomó el tiempo de ir a visitarlos y apoyarlos en lo que pudiera.
Así es como Eiza González se ha logrado mantener popular entre los internautas, por sus buenas acciones combinadas con su físico impactante y su talento para la actuación, hacen la combinación perfecta para ser del agrado del público.
Look at those smiles. They’ve been so resilient. They’re few of the immigrant refugees living in Tijuana under grueling circumstances. They have the best spirit in the world and I want to keep that in mind, but I think it’s crucial to share that they’re in need of help. This goes beyond politics, this is about humanity. They’re children and families without a roof, but thanks to organizations like @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen we could go and give them new tents,supplies and food. But it’s not enough. If you are in the giving spirit please, any donation counts. We will be going personally to deliver. Thank you and follow the instructions below and click link on bio. ❤️ Make a donation to the work that TIAH is doing on the ground in Tijuana. With these funds we can buy goods and services in Tijuana for the shelters on the ground 1. Go to https://donate.icfdn.org/ 2. Under Organization Name type in Fundacion Internacional de la Comunidad Fund 3. Additional Questions Is your gift in honor or memory of someone special? Honor Gift Type:In Honor ofIn Memory ofNone of the above Honoree Name: BORDER ANGELS Make a donation to Border Angels to help rebuild their shelter here wwwborderangels.org HELP SUPPORT CASA CORNELIA Donate HERE $5,000 will fully fund one defensive asylum case for someone fleeing persecution in their home country in U.S. immigration court $1,000 will fully fund assistance for one unaccompanied immigrant child - legal and social services help $100 will fully fund one Know Your Rights presentation to immigrants living in our communities or recently arrived asylum-seekers
