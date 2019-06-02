Eiza González ¡LO DA TODO! en Tijuana
Eiza González dio todo de sí misma para poder complacer y hacer sentir mejor a las personas en la frontera de estados unidos con Tijuana.
Eiza González es una de las actrices mexicanas más reconocidas en Hollywood, su talento para la actuación la ha llevado a cruzar la frontera para realizar el trabajo que más le gusta hacer.
Sin embargo, la actriz es consciente de que no todo el mundo tiene las mismas oportunidades, y que hay cientos de personas que se quedan en la frontera, porque no pudieron llegar a estados unidos, abandonando su sueño, siendo separados de su familia, y con bajas condiciones económicas.
A lot of the refugees living in Tijuana and all across the border are a mix of families who where deported under the news laws (dreamers) who most never even been to this country, families separated and people from all across Mexico, South America and even India. Some flee their country because of the horrifying conditions. They’ll meet at the already existing wall to say hopefully get a glimpse of their families. Makes us realize how blessed we are to communicate with our loved ones. This is a simple reminder that this could be us. And these are just families in need. This isn’t about politics this is about humanity just giving back to the ones that need it the most. @thisisabouthumanity will be heading down soon and the most pressings needs are bathroom/women supplies and kids clothes. Please don’t forget to donate. Click on link on bio. Anything helps ❤️ thank you.
Esta causa le ha “Movido el tapete” a Eiza González, quien ha decidido donar su tiempo, dinero, y esfuerzo para apoyar a las personas que viven en la frontera entre Tijuana y Estados Unidos.
No es la primera vez que Eiza González acude a pasar tiempo de calidad en la frontera de México y estados unidos, pues meses pasados se dio un tiempo para convivir con los migrantes.
En esta ocasión, Eiza González puso de su esfuerzo físico, pues ella, en conjunto con una organización civil se tomaron el tiempo de pintar los muros en la frontera y casas en Tijuana, con el objetivo de dar una mejor visibilidad a este lugar, que suele ser un poco triste para algunas personas.
Eiza González no otorgó ningún mensaje, salvo las fotos que compartió, sin embargo, en ocasiones anteriores había comentado lo siguiente:
“Son algunos de los refugiados inmigrantes que viven en Tijuana en circunstancias difíciles. Tienen el mejor espíritu del mundo y quiero tener eso en mente, pero creo que es crucial compartir que necesitan ayuda" dijo Eiza González
Eiza González también ha donado en especie, carpas para que las personas tengan un techo provisional, y alimentos.
Look at those smiles. They’ve been so resilient. They’re few of the immigrant refugees living in Tijuana under grueling circumstances. They have the best spirit in the world and I want to keep that in mind, but I think it’s crucial to share that they’re in need of help. This goes beyond politics, this is about humanity. They’re children and families without a roof, but thanks to organizations like @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen we could go and give them new tents,supplies and food. But it’s not enough. If you are in the giving spirit please, any donation counts. We will be going personally to deliver. Thank you and follow the instructions below and click link on bio. ❤️ Make a donation to the work that TIAH is doing on the ground in Tijuana. With these funds we can buy goods and services in Tijuana for the shelters on the ground 1. Go to https://donate.icfdn.org/ 2. Under Organization Name type in Fundacion Internacional de la Comunidad Fund 3. Additional Questions Is your gift in honor or memory of someone special? Honor Gift Type:In Honor ofIn Memory ofNone of the above Honoree Name: BORDER ANGELS Make a donation to Border Angels to help rebuild their shelter here wwwborderangels.org HELP SUPPORT CASA CORNELIA Donate HERE $5,000 will fully fund one defensive asylum case for someone fleeing persecution in their home country in U.S. immigration court $1,000 will fully fund assistance for one unaccompanied immigrant child - legal and social services help $100 will fully fund one Know Your Rights presentation to immigrants living in our communities or recently arrived asylum-seekers
“Esto va más allá de la política, se trata de la humanidad. Son niños y familias sin techo, pero gracias a organizaciones como @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen podríamos darles nuevas carpas, suministros y alimentos" aseguró Eiza González
No cabe duda que Eiza González ha dado todo de sí, con lo que ha inspirado a sus seguidores a donar para esta causa.
