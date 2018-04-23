Dwayne La Roca Johnson es papá por tercera vez y comparte emotiva foto
El actor estadounidense, Dwayne La Roca Johnson es papá por tercera vez y comparte emotiva foto con todos sus seguidores en las redes sociales, misma que con solo una hora de haber sido publicada se ha robado el corazón de miles de personas.
Dwayne Johnson es el actor mejor pagado en Hollywood y ha participado en películas muy taquilleras y que se han convertido en las favoritas de todos y aunque se sabe que él no para de trabajar, La Roca, como también se le conoce tiene un lado muy tierno que ha dejado ver este día muy especial.
Pues hace algunos meses se supo que se encontraba esperando a su tercer bebé del que en su momento no se sabía el sexo y hoy es una hermosa niña, nuevamente, a la que llamó Tiana Gia.
A través de sus redes sociales, especialmente su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Dwayne Johnson, de 45 años de edad, presentó a la pequeña Tiana Gia, y junto a la emotiva foto, puso un potente discurso.
La emotiva imagen de Dwayne Johnson y su hija Tiana, fue compartida hace una hora ya supera los dos millones de likes.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson�� #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
En Instagram, el actor y ex luchador Dwayne Johnson agradeció a su pareja Lauren Hashian por haber traído al mundo a la pequeña Tiana Gia Johnson.
Además se dijo un hombre bendecido por tener tres hijas en su vida (Tiana, Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia).
"Fui criado y rodeado por mujeres fuertes y amorosas toda mi vida, pero después de participar en el nacimiento de Tia, es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración que tengo por @laurenhashianofficial y todas las mamás y mujeres que existen", escribió el actor.
Pero eso no fue todo lo que puso junto con la emotiva foto de su hija, ya que Dwayne Johnson mandó un potente mensaje dirigido a los hombres:
"si realmente quiere comprender el momento más poderoso y primordial que la vida ofrecerá jamás, vea nacer a su hijo. Es un cambio de vida, y el respeto y la admiración que tiene por una mujer, será infinito para siempre".
El actor estadounidense, Dwayne Johnson se encuentra en pleno apogeo del éxito de la película "Rampage", su última cinta.
