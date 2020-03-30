Drake muestra por primera vez en Instagram a su hijo Adonis
El rapero Drake ha sorprendido a sus fans de Instagram al mostrar por primera vez imágenes de su hijo Adonis.
Drake ha logrado convertirse en tendencia de las redes sociales luego de que compartiera un emotivo mensaje para crear conciencia entre sus seguidores de Instagram sobre la importancia de mantenerse en casa para evitar contagiarse del coronavirus, pero nadie se esperaba que el rapero mostrará por primera vez a su hijo Adonis.
Usuarios de las redes sociales han quedado sumamente sorprendidos con el inspirador y emotivo mensaje que Drake ha compartido en su cuenta de Instagram y en el cual nos confiesa que esta cuarentena lo ha puesto algo sensible debido a que no ha podido convivir con su familia.
La publicación, que hasta el momento supera los 4 millones 840 mil 975 likes, incluye una serie de fotografías donde el rapero posa en compañía de su hijo Adonis y Sophie Brussaux, quien es la madre del pequeño. También podemos destacar que Drake se muestra en una faceta que nunca antes se le había visto: la de ser un amoroso padre.
Drake presume con orgullo a su hijo Adonis
“Amo y extraño a mi hermosa familia y amigos, y no puedo esperar el día de felicidad en el que todos podamos reunirnos de nuevo”, escribió Drake en Instagram.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. ��
Esta publicación causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales debido a que Drake ha tratado de mantener su vida privada lejos de los reflectores, pero todo parece indicar que el rapero ha querido mostrar su lado más sensible al compartir inéditas fotografías que muestran lo hermoso que luce su hijo pero hasta el momento no se sabe nada más acerca de él.
Te puede interesar: Drake le hace una impactante petición a Rihanna ¿Resurgirá el amor?
No pasó mucho tiempo para que Drake recibiera miles de halagos dentro de la publicación que realizó en su cuenta de Instagram, varios de ellos demostraban su sorpresa al ver que el hijo de rapero no tenía ningún parecido con él, otros agradecieron que compartieran ese momento tan íntimo en su vida y también hubo quien reconoció sus palabras de aliento.
Fotografías: Instagram @champagnepapi
Comentarios