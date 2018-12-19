Descubre como se ve la ganadora de Miss Universo Catriona Gray al natural ¡Te sorprenderás!

Secciones
Luego de celebrarse el máximo certamen de belleza el pasado fin de semana, finalmente se dio a conocer a la ganadora, su nombre: Catriona Gray. Pero ¿ya la conoces sin maquillaje?... ¡Te sorprenderás!

por laverdad

La filipina, Catriona Gray, fue quien se coronó como la máxima belleza a nivel mundial, luego de ser la ganadora del icónico certamen, Miss Universo. Por lo que Catriona ha querido mostrarse al mundo al natural, para que este conozca que hay detrás de toda la producción a las que las someten.

Su belleza y la espectacular producción con la que vistieron a la ganadora del certamen "Miss Universo". Catriona Gray, le han hecho valer como la mujer mas bella de todo el mundo. Y no es para menos, pues el hermoso vestido y su espectacular belleza no dejo duda al fallo emitido por los jueces.

Sin embargo, fue a través de su cuenta de Instagram, que la bella Miss Universo, decidió compartir una particulares fotos en las que se deja ver totalmente al natural, es decir, sin gota de maquillaje o producción alguna.

Después de obtener la corona este domingo, Catriona publicó algunas fotos donde agradecía a su madre por imaginarla ganando el concurso y usando un vestido rojo, hace aproximadamente 11 años. Además, aprovechó para expresar lo honrada que se sentía por haber representado a Filipinas en este certamen.

"Cuando tenía 13 años, mi madre me dijo: "Cariño, te soñé ganando @missuniverse con un vestido rojo". En ese momento no pensé nada al respecto, y hoy el sueño de mi madre se hizo realidad ¿Por dónde empiezo? Dios, te levanto todo para glorificarte y honrarte. Filipinas, qué gran honor ha sido llevar tu nombre a través de mi pecho y encarnarte en todos los aspectos. Ahora puedo llevar la banda de Miss Universo, pero siempre seré su Miss Filipinas", escribió la ganadora.

La joven filipina de tan solo 24 años, ha cautivado con su singular belleza los corazones, no nada más de su país natal, sino de todo el mundo. 

