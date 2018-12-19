Descubre como se ve la ganadora de Miss Universo Catriona Gray al natural ¡Te sorprenderás!
Luego de celebrarse el máximo certamen de belleza el pasado fin de semana, finalmente se dio a conocer a la ganadora, su nombre: Catriona Gray. Pero ¿ya la conoces sin maquillaje?... ¡Te sorprenderás!
La filipina, Catriona Gray, fue quien se coronó como la máxima belleza a nivel mundial, luego de ser la ganadora del icónico certamen, Miss Universo. Por lo que Catriona ha querido mostrarse al mundo al natural, para que este conozca que hay detrás de toda la producción a las que las someten.
When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. �� Philippines ���� what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️���� To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love �� #MissUniverse @missuniverse
La foto que compartió Miss Filipinas sin maquillaje
Su belleza y la espectacular producción con la que vistieron a la ganadora del certamen "Miss Universo". Catriona Gray, le han hecho valer como la mujer mas bella de todo el mundo. Y no es para menos, pues el hermoso vestido y su espectacular belleza no dejo duda al fallo emitido por los jueces.
We Filipinos bond over food, music, dance and shared stories. And to Filipinos, no matter who you are, and where you come from, you always have an invitation to celebrate. LUZON ���� celebration and the arts. Full video now up on my YouTube channel. Video by @jololuarca Styled by: @justine.aliman19 Assisted by @bragaisjojo @maktumang @carlosbuendiajr ��
Sin embargo, fue a través de su cuenta de Instagram, que la bella Miss Universo, decidió compartir una particulares fotos en las que se deja ver totalmente al natural, es decir, sin gota de maquillaje o producción alguna.
28 days from now, I'll be boarding a plane to Thailand to represent my beloved country at Miss Universe. ��������✨✈️ Since March 18, it has been such a whirlwind that hasn't seemed to have slowed down! There are days when I feel like I can take on anything, but also days when I feel overwhelmed. I get a boost of confidence knowing that I have some powerful skincare allies to help me prepare. ✨ The Olay White Radiance Essence helps keep my skin glowing and radiant despite the late nights of fittings, rehearsals and other preparations. I am ready to take on this journey to the crown. I hope to make you all proud �� #Olay28Day #Olay #FearlessAtAnyAge
Después de obtener la corona este domingo, Catriona publicó algunas fotos donde agradecía a su madre por imaginarla ganando el concurso y usando un vestido rojo, hace aproximadamente 11 años. Además, aprovechó para expresar lo honrada que se sentía por haber representado a Filipinas en este certamen.
"Cuando tenía 13 años, mi madre me dijo: "Cariño, te soñé ganando @missuniverse con un vestido rojo". En ese momento no pensé nada al respecto, y hoy el sueño de mi madre se hizo realidad ¿Por dónde empiezo? Dios, te levanto todo para glorificarte y honrarte. Filipinas, qué gran honor ha sido llevar tu nombre a través de mi pecho y encarnarte en todos los aspectos. Ahora puedo llevar la banda de Miss Universo, pero siempre seré su Miss Filipinas", escribió la ganadora.
5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler ������ 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 ��✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport ������ 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City ���� 5PM Charity Event �� 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup �� a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨�� You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay
La joven filipina de tan solo 24 años, ha cautivado con su singular belleza los corazones, no nada más de su país natal, sino de todo el mundo.
