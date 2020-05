David Guetta en fiesta épica en un icónico techo de la ciudad de Nueva York

After #Miami ... Get ready for the next chapter!! #NYC is one of my favorite cities! It's an honor to be able to do something to help the city during these enduring times. We’re planning something very special that can be enjoyed from every homes around the world!!! See you on May 30th - 7pm EDT #UnitedatHomeNYC #NYCdanceathome

A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta) on May 20, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT