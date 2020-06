Dame Vera Lynn muere a los 103 años, la cantante de “We Meet Meet Again” ha muerto

I simply cannot find the words to explain just how much I adored this wonderful lady. Her voice brought comfort to millions in their darkest hours, her songs filled the nations hearts with hope, and her emotive performances, whether home or abroad, then or now, helped to get us through. It was she who chose the sentiments of her songs - she knew instinctively what people needed to hear, how to rally the morale and her spirit & strength created the soundtrack of a generation. There will never be another Dame Vera Lynn. Forces Sweetheart and our sweetheart. An icon. A legend. An inspiration. My mentor & my friend. I will miss you greatly and I know we’ll meet again some sunny day ��

A post shared by Katherine Jenkins (@katherinejenkinsobe) on Jun 18, 2020 at 2:18am PDT