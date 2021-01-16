Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021: Conoce los nominados y cómo votar
Las votaciones de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021 ya comenzaron y aquí te decimos todo lo que debes saber sobre los nominados, categorías y más.
Los Crunchyroll Anime Awards finalmente dieron inicio a su edición 2021, donde se planea premiar a todo el contenido de anime lanzado durante el año pasado 2020. Sí, todos los programas y películas que nacieron durante el caótico año de COVID-19.
Según Comicbook, las votaciones se cierran este próximo 22 de enero, y se dará a conocer a los ganadores el próximo 19 de febrero a las 17:00 (hora del pacifico) a través de una ceremonia online. La Verdad Noticias te comparte detalles sobre las votaciones a continuación.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021: Lista de nominados
Anime del año
- APPARE-RANMAN!
- BEASTARS
- Dorohedoro
- Great Pretender
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Mejor chica
- Abigail Jones - Great Pretender
- Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Chizuru Mizuhara - Rent-a-Girlfriend
- Kaguya Shinomiya - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Noi - Dorohedoro
- Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Mejor chico
- Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- Caiman - Dorohedoro
- Khun Aguero Agnes - Tower of God
- Legoshi - BEASTARS
- SatoruGojo - JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
Mejor protagonista
- Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Midori Asakusa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Natsume - DECA-DENCE
- Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
- Yuji Itadori- JUJUTSU KAISEN
Mejor antagonista
- Akito Soma - Fruits Basket (Season 2)
- Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- En - Dorohedoro
- Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4
- Rachel - Tower of God
- Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN
Mejor animación
- BEASTARS
- Great Pretender
- JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Princess Connect! Re: Dive
- The God of High School
Mejor escena de pelea
- Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta - Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2
- Brawler vs. Master - Akudama Drive
- Deku vs. Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4
- Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi - The God of High School
- Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek - The God of High School
- Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN
Mejor puntuación
- Alisa Okehazama - The God of High School
- Kensuke Ushio - Japan Sinks: 2020
- Kevin Penkin - Tower of God
- OORUTAICHI - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- SatoruKousaki - BEASTARS
- Yutaka Yamada - Great Pretender
Mejor director
- Hiro Kaburagi - Great Pretender
- Mamoru Hatakeyama - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Masaaki Yuasa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Sunghoo Park - JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Takashi Sano - Tower of God
- Yuzuru Tachikawa - DECA-DENCE
Mejor diseño de personaje
- Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki - BNA: Brand New Animal
- Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU - Tower of God
- MayukaItou, Original designs by Iro Aida - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
- Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
- Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou - Great Pretender
Mejor pareja
- Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita - Rent-a-Girlfriend
- Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa - In/Spectre
- Legoshi & Haru - BEASTARS
- Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
Mejor actuación de VA (JP)
- MegumiOgata as Hanako - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
- Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda - Wave, Listen to Me!
- YuichiNakamura as SatoruGojou - JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe - The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED
Mejor actuación de VA (ING)
- Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry - Great Pretender
- Anairis Quiñones as Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra - Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam - Tower of God
- Jonah Scott as Legoshi - BEASTARS
- Zeno Robinson as Hawks - My Hero Academia Season 4
Mejor opening
- BEASTARS - Wild Side (ALI)
- Great Pretender - G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)
- HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP - PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)
- JUJUTSU KAISEN - KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! - Easy Breezy (chelmico)
Mejor ending
- BNA: Brand New Animal - NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)
- Dorohedoro - D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)
- Great Pretender - The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)
- In/Spectre - LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)
- JUJUTSU KAISEN - LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO'S)
Mejor anime de fantasía
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2
- DECA-DENCE
- Dorohedoro
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Tower of God
Mejor anime dramático
- BEASTARS
- Fruits Basket (Season 2)
- Great Pretender
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- SING "YESTERDAY" FOR ME
- Somali and the Forest Spirit
Mejor anime de comedia
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Kakushigoto
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Para poder votar en los premios de Crunchyroll, es necesario tener una cuenta vigente en la plataforma de streaming. Algunas de las categorías nominan a: Mejor protagonista, mejor antagonista, mejor personaje masculino y femenino, mejor opening, mejor drama, mejor banda sonora de anime, etc. Puedes ir a las votaciones AQUÍ.
Conoce los últimos detalles del mundo del anime.
