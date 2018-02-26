Conoce los estrenos de Netflix para marzo 2018
Novedades de Netflix para marzo de 2018
¿Eres un fanático de hueso colorado del cine, de las series que te captan de principio a fin, de los documentales y otro tipo de filmes? Pues la buena noticia es que empieza un nuevo mes y la plataforma más popular de streaming, Netflix, como ya nos tiene acostumbrados actualiza su contenido este mes de marzo 2028 traerá cosas nuevas.
Recientemente, Netflix presentó su catálogo de febrero con novedades tan interesantes como las nuevas series Altered Carbon que ha sido un éxito y que cuenta con la actriz mexicana, Martha Higareda, quien ha sorprendido a todos con sus desnudos en la serie; pero también se estreno Black Lightning otra gran producción.
Ahora, la plataforma de streaming online ya tiene preparados sus estrenos de marzo en este 2018. ¿Quieres saber qué pelis y qué series llegarán próximamente a Netflix?
¡Solo recuerda! La plataforma se renueva, por que unos llegan, pero otros se van...
Estrenos de Netflix para marzo 2018
Llega el 1º de marzo
- 300
- 21 Thunder (primera temporada)
- 2307: Winter’s Dream
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
- Adventureland
- Algo Muy Gordo
- Alpha and Omega
- Battle Drone
- Beerfest
- Casino
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Deathgrip
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Hostage
- I Am Number Four
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Jackass: Number Two
- Land Gold Women
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
- Martian Child
- Moon
- People Like Us
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Bucket List
- The Descent
- The Descent: Parte 2
- The Experiment
- The Fifth Estate
- The Gift
- The Lazarus Project
- True to the Game
- Untraceable
- Up in the Air
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Women at War 1939-1945
El 2 de marzo
- B: The Beginning (Temporada 1)
- Flint Town (Temporada 1)
- Girls Incarcerated (Temporada 1)
- Les Affamés
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Temporada 5)
4 de marzo
- Expedition China
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
5 de marzo
- F The Prom
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Temporada 1)
6 de marzo
- Benji
- Borderliner (Temporada 1)
- For the Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
7 de marzo
- Aftershock
8 de marzo
- Bad Guys: Vile City (Temporada 1)
- Ladies First
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Temporada 2)
9 de marzo
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation (Temporada 1)
- Collateral (Serie limitada)
- Love (Temporada 3)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
- Nailed It (Temporada 1)
- The Outsider
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Temporada 2)
10 de marzo
- Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
12 de marzo
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
13 de marzo
- Children of the Whales (Temporada 1)
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Temporada 1)
15 de marzo
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Temporada 1)
- Tabula Rasa (Temporada 1)
- The Hollywood Masters (Temporada 2)
16 de marzo
- Benji
- Edha (Temporada 1)
- On My Block (Temporada 1)
- Spirit Riding Free (Temporada 4)
- Take Your Pills
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
- Wild Wild Country (Temporada 1)
19 de marzo
- In Search of Fellini
20 de marzo
- 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
- The Standups (Temporada 2)
21 de marzo
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
23 de marzo
- Alexa & Katie (Temporada 1)
- Dinotrux Supercharged (Temporada 2)
- Game Over, Man!
- Layla M.
- Requiem (Temporada 1)
- Roxanne Roxanne
- Santa Clarita Diet (Temporada 2)
- SWORDGAI The Animation (Temporada 1)
- The Mechanism (Temporada 1)
24 de marzo
- Red Trees
27 de marzo
- Men on a Mission: 2018
28 de marzo
- 50 First Dates
- Little Women
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- The Art of War
30 de marzo
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (Temporada 2)
- First Match
- Happy Anniversary
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Temporada 2 – parte 1)
- Rapture (Temporada 1)
- Reboot: The Guardian Code (Temporada 1)
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
- The Titan
- Trailer Park Boys (Temporada 12)
- Trump: An American Dream (Temporada 1)
31 de marzo
- Let Me In
