Secciones
Conoce al villano que enfrentará a The rock en
Espectáculos

Conoce al villano que enfrentará a The rock en "Hobbs & Shaw" (FOTO)

The Rock publicó en su cuenta de Instagram la identidad del villano de "Hobbs & Shaw"

por IrvingAlvarez

Conoce al villano que enfrentará a The rock en

Conoce al villano que enfrentará a The rock en "Hobbs & Shaw" (FOTO)

Hace unos meses se dio la noticia de una nueva producción de la famosa franquicia de “Rápido y furioso” pues se confirmó que estaba en curso el spinoff titulado “Hobbs & Shaw” que se centrará en el agente Jake Hobbs interpretado por Dwayne “The rock” Johnson, y Deckard Shaw interpretado por el actor británico Jason Statham, siendo el villano de las últimas películas de “Rápido y furioso”, cambiándose de bando al final y formando parte del equipo de “Toretto

 

 

Ambos personajes sorprendieron con sus actuaciones en las últimas entregas de la saga, por que que consiguieron su propia película, y semanas atrás el mismo “The rock” reveló la primera imagen oficial de la película.

 

 

 

Conocen a su némesis

 

Ahora nuevamente “The rock” es el encargado de dar la noticia de la identidad del villano que Hobbs y Shaw enfrentarán en la película.

El nombre del villano será “Brixton” y será interpretado por Idris Elba, un famoso actor que incluso había sido involucrado en rumores para ser el próximo James Bond.

 

 

Dwayne Johnson publicó en su cuenta de Instagram la fotografía con el siguiente mensaje:

 

 “Aprendí hace mucho tiempo (cuando alzaba mi ceja de villano en el loco mundo de la lucha libre profesional) que los héroes son tan grandes como sus villanos más grandes. Un placer presentar a Idris Elba, a quién trajimos a nuestra franquicia Fast & Furious para causar estragos, infierno y caos en nuestros héroes HOBBS & SHAW. El nombre: Brixton. El registro: sin anunciar. La promesa: SHOWDOWN DE TODAS LAS SHOWDOWNS. Es genial que mi hermano Idris Elba venga y juegue en nuestra caja de arena. ¡Han sido años de fabricación! Como siempre digo, o nos vamos a llevar bien o nos vamos a poner … y j*der, nos llevamos bien“.

 

 

¿Quién es Idris Elba?

 

 

Es un famoso actor británico que ha participado en famosas películas como la saga de Avengers y Thor interpretando a Heimdall el vigilante de la entrada de Asgard, también tuvo participación en “Titanes del pacifico” “La torre oscura” y “Rockanrolla” por mencionar algunas, a pesar de tener preferencia por películas de acción o ciencia ficción, también ha participado en películas infantiles prestando su voz, como en “Buscando a Dory” y “Zootopia

 

Te dejamos el avance de "Hobbs & Shaw" que llegará a los cines el 26 de julio de 2019:

 

 

 

 

Temas

  • the rock
  • hobbs & shaw
  • idris elba
  • brixton
  • villano
  • jason statham
  • rapido y furioso
  • dwayne johnson

Comentarios

Te puede interesar