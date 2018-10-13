Conoce al villano que enfrentará a The rock en "Hobbs & Shaw" (FOTO)
Hace unos meses se dio la noticia de una nueva producción de la famosa franquicia de “Rápido y furioso” pues se confirmó que estaba en curso el spinoff titulado “Hobbs & Shaw” que se centrará en el agente Jake Hobbs interpretado por Dwayne “The rock” Johnson, y Deckard Shaw interpretado por el actor británico Jason Statham, siendo el villano de las últimas películas de “Rápido y furioso”, cambiándose de bando al final y formando parte del equipo de “Toretto”
Here is the UNCUT prison escape. Here are the bits that were left on the floor and didn't quite make it into the movie. Filming this sequence and working across from the big man himself was the best part of making Fast 8. These things exist on the talent of the stunt team and how committed they are to make these things great. JJ Perry gets to direct the chaos and shout at everybody in his one and only way. Respect to JJ and the stunt team and a massive respect to the powerhouse and one man army @therock. The 3 min version can be seen on my FB page. Link in the bio.
Ambos personajes sorprendieron con sus actuaciones en las últimas entregas de la saga, por que que consiguieron su propia película, y semanas atrás el mismo “The rock” reveló la primera imagen oficial de la película.
FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along �� Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 @universalpictures @davidmleitch �� @hhgarcia41
Conocen a su némesis
Ahora nuevamente “The rock” es el encargado de dar la noticia de la identidad del villano que Hobbs y Shaw enfrentarán en la película.
El nombre del villano será “Brixton” y será interpretado por Idris Elba, un famoso actor que incluso había sido involucrado en rumores para ser el próximo James Bond.
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on... and fuck getting along �� #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 �� @hhgarcia41
Dwayne Johnson publicó en su cuenta de Instagram la fotografía con el siguiente mensaje:
“Aprendí hace mucho tiempo (cuando alzaba mi ceja de villano en el loco mundo de la lucha libre profesional) que los héroes son tan grandes como sus villanos más grandes. Un placer presentar a Idris Elba, a quién trajimos a nuestra franquicia Fast & Furious para causar estragos, infierno y caos en nuestros héroes HOBBS & SHAW. El nombre: Brixton. El registro: sin anunciar. La promesa: SHOWDOWN DE TODAS LAS SHOWDOWNS. Es genial que mi hermano Idris Elba venga y juegue en nuestra caja de arena. ¡Han sido años de fabricación! Como siempre digo, o nos vamos a llevar bien o nos vamos a poner … y j*der, nos llevamos bien“.
¿Quién es Idris Elba?
Es un famoso actor británico que ha participado en famosas películas como la saga de Avengers y Thor interpretando a Heimdall el vigilante de la entrada de Asgard, también tuvo participación en “Titanes del pacifico” “La torre oscura” y “Rockanrolla” por mencionar algunas, a pesar de tener preferencia por películas de acción o ciencia ficción, también ha participado en películas infantiles prestando su voz, como en “Buscando a Dory” y “Zootopia”
Te dejamos el avance de "Hobbs & Shaw" que llegará a los cines el 26 de julio de 2019:
