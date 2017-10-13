¡Conoce al sexy entrenador que es igual a Thor!
Agencias/ Diario La Verdad CANCÚN, Q. Roo.- ¡Conoce al sexy entrenador que es igual a Thor! Todos los fanáticos de los superhéroes tienen a su favorito por diferentes cosas. Ya sean sus superpoderes, su actitud o el origen de su nacimiento como supers. Pero también las chicas tienen a su héroe favorito ... Desde un IronMan un Capitán América hasta un Dios Nórdico como Thor. Y este último es el favorito de muchas. Especialmente por el actor que le da vida, Chris Hemsworth y es que a más de una persona ha enamorado por su su belleza y escultural cuerpo. Y si eres de los que admiran su belleza, tenemos una buena noticia pues hay una persona que es idéntico a él. Hablamos de Ben Mudge, un entrenador personal que con su parecido al guapo Thor ha llamado la atención de muchas... Y es que el parecido que tiene con Chris Hemsworth es impresionante y las imágenes lo respaldan.
¡Conoce al sexy entrenador que es igual a Thor!Ben Mudge, el entrenador que es tan idéntico a Thor que hará palpitar tu corazón.
New video is up on my channel! - I took a break from YouTube but I am back! - Check out this back session and get a little glimpse into my life - Happy #Thorsday ⚡️⚡️⚡️ - Link in my bio
Happy #Thorsday everyone! ... Fast becoming my favourite day! ... Also it is only a few more days until #thorragnarok comes out! ... Who is your favourite superhero? If only there was a superhero with Cystic Fibrosis ? ... #thorsday #thor #hammer #messyhair #bedhead #worthy #cysticfibrosis #calvinklein #fitness #health #films #marvel #needabetterhammer
Expectations vs Reality! ... I ❤️ eating! But man I hate cooking! ... People perception of reality has been massively skewed due to social media but it always has been! I am in #Rome at the moment and even the statues are mostly of the ideal shape a person in ‘should’ be! So yeah social media has probably made things a little worse but we have been putting false expectations of ourselves on us for 1000’s of years! ... Reality is I hate cooking, the lighting is complimenting, I am tensing my arm and I took the first photo 3 times ?? ... #rome #roma #reality #ihatecooking #calvinklein #realmencook #eveniftheyhateit #itwasakorma #iwasbored #manbun #notpracticalcookingattire #coconutoil #protein #fitness #health #thorsday
Happy #Thorsday ? ... Issue #9 of Thorsday will be up later on tonight! ... Also who can't wait to see @thorragnarokfilm next month??? ... #thor #thorsdays #superheroes #hammer #fitness #thesupersoldier #theasgardian #onlinecoach #bedhead #longhair #worthy #noiwontbegettingmyhaircut #cysticfibrosis
Great shoot yesterday with this gentleman @martinirvinephotography ... Easily my favourite shoot simply because I didn't have to prep for it at all! (Was at the cinema the night before so plenty of popcorn and sweets) ... Also the theme of the shoot was epic! I have seen a few of the shots and they are amazing! All to be revealed soon. One hint is @thorragnarokfilm #Thor ? ... Thanks for all the amazing support and all the kind comments over the last few days! ??⚡️?? ... #thorsday #photoshoot #thor #thorragnarok #worthythor #Hammertime
Happy #Thorsday ➖ Where is everyone from? Keen to know. Comment below. #thorsday #happythorsday #thor #mylegsarethor #fitness #health #cysticfibrosis #onlinecoach #uk #northernireland #belfast #country
Happy #Thorsday looking forward to seeing everyone at @bodypowerexpo this weekend. Myself and @alexcrockford will be dandering around make sure you come and say hello ??#bodypower #captainamerica #thor #superman #CaptainSuperThor
Back to Full body sessions this week! ... Has anyone else tried full body sessions before? I have had great results from them and would highly recommend them to beginners and even advanced trainers. ... If you would like to know the benefits of full body session head to my bio and click on the link to watch a video I made. ... #fullbody #thor #thorsday #brosplitvsfullbody #legs #chest #back #shoulders #glutes #arms #fitness #health #cysticfibrosis¿Qué tal? ¡Realmente son iguales!
