¡Conoce al sexy entrenador que es igual a Thor!

por La Verdad

Agencias/ Diario La Verdad CANCÚN, Q. Roo.- ¡Conoce al sexy entrenador que es igual a Thor! Todos los fanáticos de los superhéroes tienen a su favorito por diferentes cosas. Ya sean sus superpoderes, su actitud o el origen de su nacimiento como supers. Pero también las chicas tienen a su héroe favorito ... Desde un IronMan un Capitán América hasta un Dios Nórdico como Thor. Y este último es el favorito de muchas. Especialmente por el actor que le da vida, Chris Hemsworth y es que a más de una persona ha enamorado por su su belleza y escultural cuerpo. Y si eres de los que admiran su belleza, tenemos una buena noticia pues hay una persona que es idéntico a él. Hablamos de Ben Mudge, un entrenador personal que con su parecido al guapo Thor ha llamado la atención de muchas... Y es que el parecido que tiene con Chris Hemsworth es impresionante y las imágenes lo respaldan.

Ben Mudge, el entrenador que es tan idéntico a Thor que hará palpitar tu corazón.

Expectations vs Reality! ... I ❤️ eating! But man I hate cooking! ... People perception of reality has been massively skewed due to social media but it always has been! I am in #Rome at the moment and even the statues are mostly of the ideal shape a person in ‘should’ be! So yeah social media has probably made things a little worse but we have been putting false expectations of ourselves on us for 1000’s of years! ... Reality is I hate cooking, the lighting is complimenting, I am tensing my arm and I took the first photo 3 times ?? ... #rome #roma #reality #ihatecooking #calvinklein #realmencook #eveniftheyhateit #itwasakorma #iwasbored #manbun #notpracticalcookingattire #coconutoil #protein #fitness #health #thorsday

Una publicación compartida por Ben Mudge Aka Thor ⚡️ (@benmudge_) el

¿Qué tal? ¡Realmente son iguales!

