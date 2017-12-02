Conoce al doble de Tarzán que todas quieren tener en su casa
Agencias/ Diario La Verdad CANCÚN, Q. Roo.- Conoce al doble de Tarzán que todas quieren tener en su casa. Disney ha lanzado diversas películas que han marcado nuestras vidas e infancia, y Tarzán es una de ellas, que hizo que más de uno soñara con convertirse en el valiente y musculoso personaje. Aunque hace años salió está cinta solo en caricatura, conforme pasaron los años se decidió realizar un live action, en donde los actores realmente se parecían, pero al final terminaban siendo personajes. El live-action fue protagonizado por el actor Alexander Skarsgârd, hermano de Bill Skarsgârd, quien fue el encargado de dar vida al payaso Pennywise.
Conoce al doble de Tarzán que todas quieren tener en su casaPero les tenemos una noticia que seguro las pondrá de buen humor, pues en redes sociales comenzó a circular el nombre de Brock O'Hurn. Varias usuarias en internet dicen que este hombre tiene un increíble parecido con Tarzán.
They weren’t joking when they said “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!” Shot a series of commercials last week. Directed/produced all of them & starred in a few as well. Only 10 in 5 days ?? Most nights I didn’t get home until after 5 am. Still got up to train ?? and back at it every morning. Life is truly amazing! If you want something.. GO GET IT! You deserve it. So go do it! Have an incredible day everyone! The Best is Yet to Come!!!!¡Y es que incluso hasta su melena es idéntica! y gracias a su increíble parecido, ha podido participar en películas, hasta ha sido modelo de varias marcas.
"Hit em with the old, I lost my wallet look" I feel I did more of a "Yo.. Where is my wallet tho..." lol I need to do a shoot soon. Any one have any good ideas? Open to suggestions ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It's going to take a lot of late nights and loss of sleep to get you where you want to go.. But I Promise You... it'll ALL be worth it ?¿Qué harías si te lo encontraras en la calle? ¿Crees que se parece a Tarzán?
