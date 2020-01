Conoce a los famosos que tienen la enfermedad de Lyme que contrajo Justin Bieber

Watch @AvrilLavigne’s video, share on your socials & help @AvrilFoundation @LymeAlliance fight Lyme Disease during #LymeAwarenessMonth. Visit https://t.co/ledWZqKPJ1 & find out how to get your photo posted on our socials! #BeTickAware #LymeIsReal pic.twitter.com/IBV82mCcxq