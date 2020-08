Cher ARREMETE contra las personas que están explotando a Britney Spears

She Worked Hard,Was The Golden Goose,Made Lots Of

����,Got Sick,Now She’s The CASH COW.Does anyone Who’s Making��Off Her Being Sick,Want Her Well⁉️Someone Who Doesn’t Want Anything From Her Should Look Into Her Dr.& Her Meds.

������......Is It a Duck⁉️ https://t.co/hniE8yFrHZ