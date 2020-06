Charli D'Amelio, Bryce Hall y más estrellas de TikTok apoyan al movimiento BLM

Yesterday I attended one of the protests in Santa Monica. Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful. Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the black lives matter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organizations that help the movement. There are SOOO MANY different ways a person can get involved and help. If you don’t have the means to donate, you can send out a tweet, talk to a friend, or just lend a listening ear to someone that needs to be heard. Stay safe out there!! #blacklivesmatter

