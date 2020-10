Channing Tatum derretirá Australia con su show de baile Magic Mike Live

#MagicMikeLiveAU is headed to @EQMoorePark this December!

"The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be and I can’t wait for our fans in Australia to see what we’ve created especially for them” - @ChanningTatum

→ https://t.co/2C9VOSf3c7 pic.twitter.com/4GXUT9sWSM