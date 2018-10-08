Celia Lora excita a los caballeros en redes con atrevido video
Los caballeros han agradecido en más de una ocasión que la sensual Celia Lora, ha exhibido su belleza a través de sus redes sociales como instagram. En más de una publicación se ha llevado miles de halagas por parte del público masculino.
¿Qué hizo ahora Celia Lora?
En esta ocasión la hija del cantante Alex Lora logró parar en los caballeros, sus "corazones", pues un video publicado en instagram, Celia Lora promocionó su nuevo capítulo en la plataforma para adultos, HotGO.
Sin duda que es una de las mujeres más hermosas y sensuales del espectáculo, recientemente Lora compartió unas fotografías de su viaje a Akumal.
Cabe destacar que la modelo e hija del cantante de rock, Álex Lora, desabilitó la opción de comentarios en su cuenta oficial en Instagram, las recientes fotografías de su galería suman miles de likes.
Con ustedes el video que excitó a los caballeros:
Video #9 de @playboy en @playboytv sólo en @hotgo.tv #playboy #playmate #playboytv #mexico #df #cdmx FOLLOW @hotgo.tv
