Carl Reiner, creador de “El Show de Dick Van Dyke” fallece a los 98 años

This is by far the most important message to date that I have ever been involved in & at 98 yrs old that's saying something... call Mitch McConnell @ (202) 224-2541 and tell him: VOTE BY MAIL and support https://t.co/ihU6oi9RgN Please WATCH the :57 sec video & re re re retweet! pic.twitter.com/9X2JJ8nyUr