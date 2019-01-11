Cara Delevingne pierde 50 mil seguidores por hablar de R. Kelly (FOTO)
La bella súper modelo público hace unos días una fotografía a través de su cuenta de instagram, donde abordó el tema de los escándalos de abuso sexual, y mencionó al rapero R. Kelly, lo que le costó 50,000 seguidores
R. Kelly es el más reciente de los famosos involucrados en un escándalo sexual, pues estos abusos se hicieron públicos tras el lanzamiento del documental “Surviving R. Kelly” lo que ocasionó que incluso la cantante Lady Gaga rechazara al cantante y eliminó la canción “What do u want” en la que colaboró con el artista.
Ahora Cara Delevingne salio en su defensa y sufrió las consecuencias.
¿Qué le paso a Cara Delevingne?
La bella súper modelo público hace unos días una fotografía a través de su cuenta de instagram, donde abordó el tema de los escándalos de abuso sexual, pues acompañó la fotografía con el siguiente mensaje:
I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter
Terminé el documental de Surviving R Kelly anoche y estoy tan sorprendida e indignada por el tiempo que ha pasado esto. Mi corazón está con todas las víctimas de su abuso emocional y físico y sus familias. Este hombre es un depredador que se alimenta de poder y, en mi opinión, es mucho peor que Harvey Weinstein y debe rendir cuentas. No estoy tratando de comparar los dos, mi punto es que Harvey está siendo investigado y R Kelly no. Nos tenemos que culpar a nosotros mismos en esta situación, conocía las acusaciones pero no intenté entender la gravedad de la situación. Seguí escuchando su música. Dejar de separar el arte del artista, solo porque canta como un ángel, no significa que sea uno. Todavía quiero aplaudir a @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga por continuar la conversación. Realmente espero que más músicos se enfrenten a este monstruo #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter.
Te puede interesar: Andrea Legarreta deja ver sus 'chichis' sin sostén en sexy prenda (FOTO)
“Esta soy yo dándome cuenta de que perdí más de 50,000 seguidores ayer después de publicar sobre R. Kelly”
This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers. The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it’s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore! Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly
Claramente a su fans no les pareció nada agradable que hablara sobre el tema, pues como respuesta a su rechazo, cerca de 50,000 personas dejaron de seguirla, lo que dejó sorprendida a Cara, quien aprovechó para compartir otra imagen de su reacción tras la pérdida de la gran cantidad de followers, aunque no es la primera vez que pasa, pues en palabras de la bella modelo, ya está acostumbrada, pues dijo qué:
“Cada vez que digo algo real, algo que realmente creo, algo que otros pueden considerar controvertido, algo que hace que la gente piense y se haga preguntas, pierdo seguidores”
Comentarios