Cara Delevingne pierde 50 mil seguidores por hablar de R. Kelly (FOTO)

R. Kelly es el más reciente de los famosos involucrados en un escándalo sexual, pues estos abusos se hicieron públicos tras el lanzamiento del documental “Surviving R. Kelly” lo que ocasionó que incluso la cantante Lady Gaga rechazara al cantante y eliminó la canción “What do u want” en la que colaboró con el artista.

Ahora Cara Delevingne salio en su defensa y sufrió las consecuencias.

¿Qué le paso a Cara Delevingne?



La bella súper modelo público hace unos días una fotografía a través de su cuenta de instagram, donde abordó el tema de los escándalos de abuso sexual, pues acompañó la fotografía con el siguiente mensaje:

Terminé el documental de Surviving R Kelly anoche y estoy tan sorprendida e indignada por el tiempo que ha pasado esto. Mi corazón está con todas las víctimas de su abuso emocional y físico y sus familias. Este hombre es un depredador que se alimenta de poder y, en mi opinión, es mucho peor que Harvey Weinstein y debe rendir cuentas. No estoy tratando de comparar los dos, mi punto es que Harvey está siendo investigado y R Kelly no. Nos tenemos que culpar a nosotros mismos en esta situación, conocía las acusaciones pero no intenté entender la gravedad de la situación. Seguí escuchando su música. Dejar de separar el arte del artista, solo porque canta como un ángel, no significa que sea uno. Todavía quiero aplaudir a @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga por continuar la conversación. Realmente espero que más músicos se enfrenten a este monstruo #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter.

“Esta soy yo dándome cuenta de que perdí más de 50,000 seguidores ayer después de publicar sobre R. Kelly”

Claramente a su fans no les pareció nada agradable que hablara sobre el tema, pues como respuesta a su rechazo, cerca de 50,000 personas dejaron de seguirla, lo que dejó sorprendida a Cara, quien aprovechó para compartir otra imagen de su reacción tras la pérdida de la gran cantidad de followers, aunque no es la primera vez que pasa, pues en palabras de la bella modelo, ya está acostumbrada, pues dijo qué:

“Cada vez que digo algo real, algo que realmente creo, algo que otros pueden considerar controvertido, algo que hace que la gente piense y se haga preguntas, pierdo seguidores”

Cara Delevingne