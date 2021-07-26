Canción de Ariana Grande en Victorious
Ariana Grande en Victorious interpretaba a "Cat" una chica que se robó el corazón de toda la audiencia.
La presencia de Ariana Grande en Victorious fue tan importante que la consolidó a la cantante como la estrella juvenil salida de Nickelodeon con más proyección internacional y reconocimiento mundial.
En el show interpretó la canción "Give It Up!" con su compañera Elizabeth Guillies, misma que es la favorita de muchos seguidores de la popular serie adolescente.
Tras ello, los cambios en la carrera de la joven cantante la consolidaron dentro del mercado musical, tanto que Ariana logró hacer historia en el Billboard Hot 100, consolidandose como una artista sin miedo al cambio y a salirse de su zona de confort.
Give it up, la canción de Ariana Grande en Victorious
Give it up es el nombre del tema que Ariana interpretó junto a Elizabeth Guillies durante un capítulo de la popular serie de Nick.
Con tan solo 16 años, la edad de Ariana en Victorious, se convirtió en el personaje favorito de toda la serie, robándose incluso el protagonismo de la historia , mismo que a llevó a protagonizar Sam & Cat con Jennifer de I Carly.
En la popular serie de Nickelodeon interpretó al personaje de "Cat", una dulce, ingenua y poco torpe estudiante de artes, misma que se caracterizaba por ser el alma del grupo.
Elizabeth Gillies y Ariana Grande
Elizabeth Gillies y Ariana Grande se conocieron en el set de "Victorious" de Nickelodeon y desde ese entonces la amistad entre ambas fue el principal foco de atención entre los seguidores de la serie.
Hace unas semanas se reveló por qué Elizabeth Gillies no estuvo en la boda de Ariana Grande, pues la joven no pudo viajar por motivos de la pandemia y se mostró muy apenada con su querida amiga.
Letra de Give it up, Victorious
En La Verdad Noticias te compartimos la letra de Give it up, canción de Ariana Grande con Elizabeth Guillies:
Someday I let you win
Treat you right
Drive you outta your mind
You've never met a chick like me
Burn so bright
I'm gonna make you blind
Always want what you can't have
Is it so bad
If you don't get what you wanted
Make you feel good
As I'm with you
Wanna shape ya boy
Let's get it started!
Give it up
You can't win
'Cause I know where you've been
Such a shame
You don't put up a fight
That's a game that we play
At the end of the night
It's the same old story
But you never get it right
Give it up
Come a little closer
Come a little closer
Baby, baby
So stop trying to walk away
No you won't ever leave me behind
(No)
You better believe that I'm here to stay
(That's right)
'Cause you're the shade and I'm the sunshine
(Oh)
Look at me boy
'Cause I got you
Where I want you
Isn't it so exciting
Wanna shake you
Wanna break you
Take a backseat boy
'Cause now I'm driving
Give it up
You can't win
'Cause I know where you've been
Such a shame
You don't put up a fight
That's a game that we play
At the end of the night
It's the same old story
But you never get it right
Give it up
Come a little closer
Come a little closer
Baby
Yeah if you are my baby
And I'll make you crazy tonight
Look at me boy
'Cause I got you
Where I want you
Isn't it so exciting
Wanna shake you
Wanna break you
Take a backseat boy
'Cause now I'm driving
Give it up
You can't win
'Cause I know where you've been
Such a shame
You don't put up a fight
That's a game that we play
At the end of the night
It's the same old story
But you never get it right
Give it up
Es notable el antes y después de la cantante, pues desde el primer éxito de Ariana Grande en Victorius y ahora la rompe en el mercado internacional con sus fabulosas interpretaciones.
