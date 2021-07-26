La presencia de Ariana Grande en Victorious fue tan importante que la consolidó a la cantante como la estrella juvenil salida de Nickelodeon con más proyección internacional y reconocimiento mundial.

En el show interpretó la canción "Give It Up!" con su compañera Elizabeth Guillies, misma que es la favorita de muchos seguidores de la popular serie adolescente.

Tras ello, los cambios en la carrera de la joven cantante la consolidaron dentro del mercado musical, tanto que Ariana logró hacer historia en el Billboard Hot 100, consolidandose como una artista sin miedo al cambio y a salirse de su zona de confort.

Give it up, la canción de Ariana Grande en Victorious

Give it up es el nombre del tema que Ariana interpretó junto a Elizabeth Guillies durante un capítulo de la popular serie de Nick.

Con tan solo 16 años, la edad de Ariana en Victorious, se convirtió en el personaje favorito de toda la serie, robándose incluso el protagonismo de la historia , mismo que a llevó a protagonizar Sam & Cat con Jennifer de I Carly.

En la popular serie de Nickelodeon interpretó al personaje de "Cat", una dulce, ingenua y poco torpe estudiante de artes, misma que se caracterizaba por ser el alma del grupo.

Elizabeth Gillies y Ariana Grande

Así lucían en Victorious.

Elizabeth Gillies y Ariana Grande se conocieron en el set de "Victorious" de Nickelodeon y desde ese entonces la amistad entre ambas fue el principal foco de atención entre los seguidores de la serie.

Hace unas semanas se reveló por qué Elizabeth Gillies no estuvo en la boda de Ariana Grande, pues la joven no pudo viajar por motivos de la pandemia y se mostró muy apenada con su querida amiga.

Letra de Give it up, Victorious

En La Verdad Noticias te compartimos la letra de Give it up, canción de Ariana Grande con Elizabeth Guillies:

Someday I let you win

Treat you right

Drive you outta your mind

You've never met a chick like me

Burn so bright

I'm gonna make you blind

Always want what you can't have

Is it so bad

If you don't get what you wanted

Make you feel good

As I'm with you

Wanna shape ya boy

Let's get it started!

Give it up

You can't win

'Cause I know where you've been

Such a shame

You don't put up a fight

That's a game that we play

At the end of the night

It's the same old story

But you never get it right

Give it up

Come a little closer

Come a little closer

Baby, baby

So stop trying to walk away

No you won't ever leave me behind

(No)

You better believe that I'm here to stay

(That's right)

'Cause you're the shade and I'm the sunshine

(Oh)

Look at me boy

'Cause I got you

Where I want you

Isn't it so exciting

Wanna shake you

Wanna break you

Take a backseat boy

'Cause now I'm driving

Give it up

You can't win

'Cause I know where you've been

Such a shame

You don't put up a fight

That's a game that we play

At the end of the night

It's the same old story

But you never get it right

Give it up

Come a little closer

Come a little closer

Baby

Yeah if you are my baby

And I'll make you crazy tonight

Look at me boy

'Cause I got you

Where I want you

Isn't it so exciting

Wanna shake you

Wanna break you

Take a backseat boy

'Cause now I'm driving

Give it up

You can't win

'Cause I know where you've been

Such a shame

You don't put up a fight

That's a game that we play

At the end of the night

It's the same old story

But you never get it right

Give it up

Es notable el antes y después de la cantante, pues desde el primer éxito de Ariana Grande en Victorius y ahora la rompe en el mercado internacional con sus fabulosas interpretaciones.

