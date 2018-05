Cancelan 'El Exorcista' la serie del mexicano Alfonso Herrera

horror immobolizes us b/c it is made of contradictory feelings: fear and seduction, repulsion and attraction. horror is immobility. We do not have the strength to fight, there remains only adoration or exorcism. Cue these motherf*ckers: @bendanielsss @ponchohd #theexorcist pic.twitter.com/jN8GQK9jRQ

— jason ensler (@jason_ensler) 12 de mayo de 2018