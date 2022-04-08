Billboard Music Awards 2022: Estos son los nominados en todas las categorías
Conoce a los nominados a los premios Billboard Music Awards 2022; para esta edición se agregaron cinco nuevas categorías.
La lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022 se dieron a conocer este viernes y en La Verdad Noticias te traemos todos los detalles sobre este esperado evento; The Weeknd encabeza el listado con 17 nominaciones.
Para la edición número 29 se entregarán un total de 62 categorías que abarcan diversos géneros, incluido cinco categorías nuevas. En esta ocasión, los premios que reconocen a los artistas más escuchados se basan en el período de la lista del 10 de abril de 2021 al 26 de marzo de 2022.
The Weeknd es el principal finalista por segundo año consecutivo, seguido de la rapera estadounidense Doja Cat. En cuanto a la música latina, Bad Bunny lidera como finalista con 3 categorías, seguido por Farruko, Kali Uchis, Karol G y Rauw Alejandro, con 2 menciones cada uno.
Nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Mejor Artista Masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top Dúo/Grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejores Artistas en streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top Aristas en ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top Artista de Radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor Tour
- Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Mejor artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic
- Summer WalkerThe Weeknd
Mejor artista masculino de R&B
- Givēon
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Top Artista Latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Raw Alejandro
Top Artista Masculino Latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Raw Alejandro
Top Artista Femenina Latina
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
- Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
- Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Adele, 30
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker, Still Over It
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Latin Album
- Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
- J Balvin, Jose
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, «Kiss Me More»
- Dua Lipa, «Levitating»
- Olivia Rodrigo, «good 4 u»
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, «Stay»
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, «Save Your Tears»
Top Canción Streaming
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Canción más vendida
- BTS, “Butter”
- BTS,”Permission to Dance”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Canción Radial
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Canción
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard Global
- BTS, “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards?
La ceremonia de los premios Billboard Music Awards 2022 en su edición número 29 se llevará a cabo el 15 de mayo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, California. En la 2021, Paquita la del Barrio recibió el Premio Billboard a la Trayectoria Artística.
