Bill Cosby se compara con Nelson Mandela
Bill Cosby mandó un controversial mensaje desde su celda, asegurando que es un "preso político" comparándose con figuras como Nelson Mandela y Martin Luther King.
Durante muchos años, el actor y comediante, Bill Cosby, fue toda una estrella de la televisión, querido por sus fans y el público en general. Cosby, representaba la gracia y simpatía ante las cámaras. Sin embargo, este comediante se convirtió en un "depredador sexual", según las autoridades estadounidenses.
Bill Cosby asegura ser un preso político
Este ex actor, fue recluido hace ya cinco meses luego de que las autoridades determinaran su culpabilidad por el delito de agresión sexual a Andrea Constand. Lo anterior, según Andrew Wyatt - portavoz de Cosby -, está siendo para él en “una experiencia increíble“.
Desde el pasado 26 de septiembre Cosby pasa sus días en una prisión de máxima seguridad en las afueras de Filadelfia por haber violado y drogado a Constand en su mansión de Filadelfia en 2004. Fue condenado a cumplir entre 3 y 10 años de prisión.
Sin embargo, por medio de un comunicado escrito por el mismo comediante, asegura que es un “preso político” a la altura de Mandela o Martin Luther King y que por eso no siente “ningún remordimiento”.
“Mis creencias políticas y mis acciones para humanizar todas las razas, los géneros y las religiones, me han traído a este lugar rodeado de cercas con alambres de púas y a una habitación de hierro y acero”, aseveró el actor en su misiva.
“Me levanto como un preso político y sonrío”, agregó.
En su escrito, Cosby asegura que tanto el fiscal del condado de Montgomery, Kevin Steele, como el juez Steven O’Neill, lo declararon culpable “por fines políticos no por justicia”.
Aunque según Andrew Wyatt, el actor y comediante se encuentra en perfecto estado de salud, Bill padece de ceguera parcial, por lo que este debe ser asistido para diversas actividades por un grupo de reclusos.
