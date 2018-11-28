Beck Lanzó un sorprendente homenaje al creador de Bob Esponja(FOTOS)
El famoso cantante decidió publicar un significativo homenaje al creador del personaje Bob Esponja tras su reciente fallecimiento
Stephen Hillenburg falleció el día de ayer 27 de noviembre de 2018, a sus 57 años por consecuencias de esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, que padecía desde 2017.
Nickelodeon, la casa central de su creación dio a conocer la lamentable noticia el día de ayer, por lo que muchos homenajes fueron surgiendo a raíz del acontecimiento en redes sociales, sobre todo aquellos que convivieron con el personaje desde su infancia.
Very sad to hear the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenberg, who years and years ago used to be my neighbor and kindly did the artwork for the first music that I ever released. The photo from the Record was shot behind his apartment. Better known as the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, I always remembered him as a genuinely sweet guy. I was lucky to get to run into him by chance at the airport a few months ago. Sending my condolences to his family and to all the friends who are missing him today and thinking about old times.
Uno de esos homenajes llamó mucho la atención y fue el que hizo el famoso cantante californiano Beck, en donde expresó su tristeza al confirmar la irremediable perdida de quien fue su vecino y un gran artista, como el lo consideraba:
“Muy triste escuchar la noticia del fallecimiento de Stephen Hillenberg, quien años y años atrás fue mi vecino y amablemente hizo el arte de tapa para mi primer lanzamiento musical. La foto de ese disco fue tomada atrás de su departamento. Siempre lo recordé como un tipo genuinamente dulce”.
