Beck Lanzó un sorprendente homenaje al creador de Bob Esponja(FOTOS)

El famoso cantante decidió publicar un significativo homenaje al creador del personaje Bob Esponja tras su reciente fallecimiento

por La Verdad

Stephen Hillenburg falleció el día de ayer 27 de noviembre de 2018, a sus 57 años por consecuencias de esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, que padecía  desde 2017.

Nickelodeon, la casa central de su creación dio a conocer la lamentable noticia el día de ayer, por lo que muchos homenajes fueron surgiendo a raíz del acontecimiento en redes sociales, sobre todo aquellos que convivieron con el personaje desde su infancia.

Uno de esos homenajes llamó mucho la atención y fue el que hizo el famoso cantante californiano Beck, en donde expresó su tristeza al confirmar la irremediable perdida de quien fue su vecino y un gran artista, como el lo consideraba:

“Muy triste escuchar la noticia del fallecimiento de Stephen Hillenberg, quien años y años atrás fue mi vecino y amablemente hizo el arte de tapa para mi primer lanzamiento musical. La foto de ese disco fue tomada atrás de su departamento. Siempre lo recordé como un tipo genuinamente dulce”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Beck (@beck) el

 

UNO DE LOS VIDEOS DE BECK 

  • Beck
  • Stephen Hillenburg

