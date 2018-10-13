Barbra Streisand le dice "No me mientas" a Trump en su más reciente video(VIDEO)
Barbra Streisand, cantante estadunidense de 76 años, estrena video donde ataca a Trump en su con la canción titulada “Don't lie to me" (No me mientas), que es parte del nuevo disco de carácter político que se presentará el 2 de noviembre.
For those who are encouraged and inspired by my art, you make what I do worthwhile - - thank you, dearly. For those who tell me to “keep my mouth shut,” here is my response. It’s as true today as it was nearly 25 years ago when I spoke these words: “President Kennedy was the first to suggest the creation of the National Endowment for the Arts. Well aware that art can be controversial, he concluded, “[the artist] must often sail against the currents of his time. This is not a popular role." I continue to believe it is an indispensable one - that artists, especially those who have had success, and have won popularity in their work, not only have the right, but the responsibility, to risk the unpopularity of being committed and active. So, until women are treated equally with men, until gays and minorities are not discriminated against and until children have their full rights, artists must continue to speak out. I will be one of them.” Speech at Harvard Kennedy School, 1995
En el nuevo video se pueden ver imágenes de Trump el día que firmó su acta de presidente y otras que lo muestran en sus mítines, junto a escenas donde se aprecian manifestaciones del movimiento MeToo o contra la construcción del muro en la frontera de México. Todo se mezcla con un contador que va sumando las mentiras del presidente.
Streisand, explicó que el tema está dirigido a cierto "jefe mentiroso" y "jefe manoseador".
"He escrito muchos artículos sobre esto (...) esta persona (...) no tiene modales, insulta a todo el mundo, se burla de las personas discapacitadas"
"¿Cómo duermes cuando el mundo se está quemando? ¡No me mientas!"
Thrilled to announce that my new album WALLS is coming out November 2nd including a song I co-wrote, “Don’t Lie To Me,” which is out now. This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you. #BarbraWalls Pre-Order Link in bio.
Con “Don't lie to me" (No me mientas), la cantante extiende su protesta sobre los hechos que están aconteciendo, menciona que es parte de su testimonio a como ella sabe realizarlo; ya que ha mostrado su descontento ante la posibilidad de piratear las máquinas de voto, de suprimir a los votantes, de que haya leyes de identificación de votantes que impiden a las minorías votar.
El álbum se titula “Walls” (Muros) y tema ya está disponible en algunas plataformas digitales; habla, según la artista, de los muros de la sociedad, de "esta presidencia" y de los que "obstruyen la justicia", pero cuenta también con una nota positiva, porque "entran la luz y la esperanza por el futuro".
Entre las demás canciones de su álbum, también existe una que tituló “What's on my mind”, que en un principio era el título del álbum, es una canción de apertura, que habla de "diversidad" e "inmigración".
Ve aquí el controversial video de "Don't lie to me"
