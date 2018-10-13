Barbra Streisand le dice "No me mientas" a Trump en su más reciente video(VIDEO)

Barbra Streisand, cantante estadunidense de 76 años, estrena video donde ataca a Trump en su con la canción titulada “Don't lie to me" (No me mientas), que es parte del nuevo disco de carácter político que se presentará el 2 de noviembre.

En el nuevo video se pueden ver imágenes de Trump el día que firmó su acta de presidente y otras que lo muestran en sus mítines, junto a escenas donde se aprecian manifestaciones del movimiento MeToo o contra la construcción del muro en la frontera de México. Todo se mezcla con un contador que va sumando las mentiras del presidente.

Streisand, explicó que el tema está dirigido a cierto "jefe mentiroso" y "jefe manoseador".

"He escrito muchos artículos sobre esto (...) esta persona (...) no tiene modales, insulta a todo el mundo, se burla de las personas discapacitadas"

"¿Cómo duermes cuando el mundo se está quemando? ¡No me mientas!"

Con “Don't lie to me" (No me mientas), la cantante extiende su protesta sobre los hechos que están aconteciendo, menciona que es parte de su testimonio a como ella sabe realizarlo; ya que ha mostrado su descontento ante la posibilidad de piratear las máquinas de voto, de suprimir a los votantes, de que haya leyes de identificación de votantes que impiden a las minorías votar.

El álbum se titula “Walls” (Muros) y tema ya está disponible en algunas plataformas digitales; habla, según la artista, de los muros de la sociedad, de "esta presidencia" y de los que "obstruyen la justicia", pero cuenta también con una nota positiva, porque "entran la luz y la esperanza por el futuro".

Entre las demás canciones de su álbum, también existe una que tituló “What's on my mind”, que en un principio era el título del álbum, es una canción de apertura, que habla de "diversidad" e "inmigración".

Ve aquí el controversial video de "Don't lie to me"