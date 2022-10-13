Bad Bunny lídera las nominaciones de los American Music Awards 2022
Bad Bunny obtuvo ocho nominaciones en la edición 2022 de los American Music Awards, siendo el artista más nominado del evento.
Dick Clark Productions y ABC presentaron el día de hoy la lista oficial de nominados a la edición 2022 de los American Music Awards, conocidos popularmente como AMAs. Sin embargo, el detalle que llama la atención es que Bad Bunny figura en 8 de las 37 nominaciones de este importante evento musical.
“El Conejo Malo”, apodo con el que se le conoce al artista puertorriqueño en redes sociales’ ha sido nominado en las siguientes categorías: Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, Artist Of The Year y Favorite Latin Song.
VOTING IS NOW OPEN!!!— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 13, 2022
�� GO �� VOTE �� NOW �� pic.twitter.com/lFVdFObMEN
Los fans ya pueden votar por el intérprete de ‘Callaita’ en el sitio web de los AMAs y Twitter. Los resultados se darán a conocer el próximo domingo 20 de noviembre en un evento con grandes artistas invitados que se llevará a cabo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.
Lista de nominados de los American Music Awards 2022
Beyoncé, Drake y Taylor Swift cuentan con seis candidaturas cada uno, lo que los convierte en los artistas más nominados después del intérprete de ‘Callaita’ y superan a Adele, Harry Styles y The Weeknd, quienes cuentan con cinco candidaturas cada uno en esta importante entrega de premios que se emitirán en Latinoamérica por la señal de la cadena Telemundo.
- ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
- NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
- COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno'
Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart – PNAU Remix'
Future ft. Drake & Tems - 'WAIT FOR U'
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
- FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
- FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele - 'Easy On Me'
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - 'Me Porto Bonito'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was'
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
- FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
- FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
- FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele - '30'
Bad Bunny - 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Beyoncé - 'Renaissance'
Harry Styles - 'Harry’s House'
Taylor Swift - 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'
The Weeknd - 'Dawn FM'
- FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele - 'Easy On Me'
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was'
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
- FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
- FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
- FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood - 'Denim & Rhinestones'
Luke Combs - 'Growin’ Up'
Cody Johnson - 'Human: The Double Album'
Taylor Swift - 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'
Walker Hayes - 'Country Stuff: The Album'
- FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton - 'You Should Probably Leave'
Cody Johnson - '’Til You Can’t'
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - 'Thinking ‘Bout You'
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - 'Buy Dirt'
Morgan Wallen - 'Wasted on You'
- FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
- FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
- FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future - 'I NEVER LIKED YOU'
Gunna - 'DS4EVER'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'
Lil Durk - '7220'
Polo G - 'Hall of Fame 2.0'
- FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems - 'WAIT FOR U'
Jack Harlow - 'First Class'
Kodak Black - 'Super Gremlin'
Latto - 'Big Energy'
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
- FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
- FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé - 'Renaissance'
Drake - 'Honestly, Nevermind'
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - 'An Evening with Silk Sonic'
Summer Walker 'Still Over It'
The Weeknd - 'Dawn FM'
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé - 'BREAK MY SOUL'
Muni Long - 'Hrs And Hrs'
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - 'Smokin Out The Window'
SZA - 'I Hate U'
Wizkid ft. Tems - 'Essence'
- FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Rauw Alejandro
- FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
- FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny - 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Farruko - 'La 167'
J Balvin - 'JOSE'
Rauw Alejandro - 'Vice Versa'
Rosalía - 'MOTOMAMI'
- FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - 'Me Porto Bonito'
Becky G x Karol G - 'MAMIII'
Karol G - 'PROVENZA'
Rauw Alejandro - 'Todo de Ti'
Sebastián Yatra - 'Dos Oruguitas'
- FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
- FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters - 'Love Dies Young'
Imagine Dragons x JID - 'Enemy'
Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)'
Måneskin - 'Beggin’'
Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer'
- FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay - 'Music of the Spheres'
Ghost - 'Impera'
Imagine Dragons - 'Mercury – Act 1'
Machine Gun Kelly - 'mainstream sellout'
Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Unlimited Love'
- FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
- FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
- FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
- FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
'ELVIS'
'Encanto'
'Sing 2'
'Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4'
'Top Gun: Maverick'
- FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Te puede interesar: Bad Bunny hace historia en el Billboard Hot 100
¿Qué canción llevo a Bad Bunny a la fama?
Tal y como te mencionó La Verdad Noticias trae para ti, Bad Bunny saltó a la fama gracias al tema 'Soy Peor', el cual lo posicionó como un pionero del trap latino en 2016. Ahora, el reggaetonero puertorriqueño se ha convertido en uno de los artistas de reggaetón más escuchados de Spotify.
¡Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado con las noticias de hoy!
¡Síguenos en nuestra cuenta de Instagram!
Fotografías: Redes Sociales
Comentarios