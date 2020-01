BTS vende en más de 80 mil dólares sus micrófonos autografiados ¡Wow!

SOLD for $83,200! A group of seven custom Shure microphones from BTS (방탄소년단) used by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung kook. Sold today in our MusiCares®’ 30th Anniversary Person Of The Year Online Charity Auction. #JuliensAuctions #MusiCares #Auction #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uhMAX1AFjR