BTS presenta espectáculo en Los Ángeles el 27 de enero

We are so excited to announce our iHeartRadio LIVE show with @bts_bighit // @BTS_twt presented by @HotTopic at the @iHeartTheaterLA on January 27th! The show will air at 9pm ET / 6pm PT only on https://t.co/2YQIUk0U4u! ��



More details: https://t.co/pxeK7t8eFc #iHeartBTS pic.twitter.com/L2tiSDFW4M