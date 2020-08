BTS: V impone RÉCORD mundial en TikTok con más de 10 mil millones de visitas

[INFO] Both hashtags of Taehyung on Tiktok (#V and #Taehyung) already surpassed 10 Billion views each ��



With this, Taehyung is the only BTS member to have two hashtags name to reached this milestone.#방탄소년단뷔 #뷔 #BTS #BTSV pic.twitter.com/kENcfWILUL