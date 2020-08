BTS: V impone 2 récords mundiales con "Sweet Night" e "Inner Child" ¡Asombroso!

[INFO] As Inner Child achieved 82 #1's on iTunes, Taehyung beats Psy's record again and set another record as the first and only Asian solo artist to reached 82 #1's for 2 songs on iTunes. TAEHYUNG IS INDEED A RECORD BREAKER AND MAKER#InnerChild82개국1위 #TaehyungTheStandard pic.twitter.com/Jp3Vzcn15o