BTS: LINE anuncia nuevos stickers de BT21 para apoyar iniciativa de vacunación

#BT21 X #IVI Stickers out now!



Want to spread love with BT21?

Send stickers to who you care about!��



All proceeds will be donated to the International Vaccine Institute for those who need #vaccines.✨



Download & join the world's cutest #donation! ��

�� https://t.co/rwbF1OsWga pic.twitter.com/R4RLEhdlEs