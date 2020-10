BTS: Jungkook impone grandes logros con sus temas “Still With You” y “Euphoria”

K media | Jungkook’s solo song ‘Euphoria’ surpassed 175 million streams on Spotify, as the first solo song by a K-pop male idol and by a BTS’ member to cross the mark. Currently, Jungkook’s the only BTS’ member who has 2 of his solo songs in the top 10 ‘BTS Popular’ songs + pic.twitter.com/APPFlQWJwt