BTS: ‘Filter’ de Jimin supera las 100 millones de reproducciones en Spotify

Park Jimin's solo song FILTER has now surpassed 100 MILLION streams on Spotify!!!!!!����



��️FIRST & ONLY Korean act to achieve this feat with 3 solo songs

��️FIRST solo song from MOTS:7 to achieve this feat#FilterByJimin100M #지민아_Filter_1억_축하해 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/q82CpVeJ5B