BTS: ARMY en China hace donativos para construir escuela primaria en nombre de V

Birthday Project PART 1



Baidu V bar, in the name of all fans, donated 500,000 RMB (approximately $71,500) for the construction of a Taehyung Hope Primary School through the renowned Hope Project.



We hope kids grow up safely and happily in peace.@BTS_twt #Taehyung#テヒョン pic.twitter.com/6V0PRDiHhu