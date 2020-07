BTS: ARMY demuestra su apoyo antes de las nominaciones a los MTV VMA 2020

"BTS took the crown for the first time in 2019. If they won 2 years in a row then they'll be first artist to be voted MTV Hottest Summer Superstar more than once since One Direction."



Lets get a 2nd win �� Voting ends Aug 24.



➡️ #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twthttps://t.co/FM8cNixBHT pic.twitter.com/ilFa391SpE