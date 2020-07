BTS: 13 veces que los idols conmovieron con su amabilidad afuera del escenario

At a fansign a few years ago, Yoongi promised that he would buy armys beef on 03/09/18 by a fan's request. Apparently he actually sent beef to a child welfare institution that is run by an army's parents.



