Avril Lavigne lanzó un adelanto de su nueva canción “Warrior” (VIDEO)

Avril Lavigne lanzó un adelanto de su nueva canción “Warrior” (FOTOS)
La cantante canadiense compartió un adelanto de lo que será su nueva  canción que habla sobre su batalla con la enfermedad de Lyme.

por La Verdad

La cantante Avril Lavigne ya había compartido que está preparando su próximo disco musical que llevará por nombre  “Head Above Water”, el cual está programado para lanzarse este 2019 y del cual ahora lanzó un adelanto de una de las canciones que incluirá el álbum.

 

“Warrior” es el título de una de las canciones que incluirá el disco “Head Above Water”, es un tema especial para la cantante, debido a que en ella se sincera con el mundo sobre las dificultades que ha tenido que sobrevivir en su constante batalla con la enfermedad de Lyme.

Lavigne también ha compartido los previos de otras canciones como “Love Me Insane”, en la cual según Avril se trata sobre volver a tomar el riesgo de enamorarse una vez más y “Bigger Wow” en donde le dice a sus fans que no se conformen por algo menos de lo que merecen, diciéndoles que esa canción se trata de vivir tu mejor vida.

“Head Above Water” será el sexto álbum de estudio de la canadiense y que será lanzado el 15 de febrero, tras seis años de no haber lanzado ningún material discográfico.

