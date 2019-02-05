Avril Lavigne lanzó un adelanto de su nueva canción “Warrior” (VIDEO)
La cantante canadiense compartió un adelanto de lo que será su nueva canción que habla sobre su batalla con la enfermedad de Lyme.
La cantante Avril Lavigne ya había compartido que está preparando su próximo disco musical que llevará por nombre “Head Above Water”, el cual está programado para lanzarse este 2019 y del cual ahora lanzó un adelanto de una de las canciones que incluirá el álbum.
“Warrior” es el título de una de las canciones que incluirá el disco “Head Above Water”, es un tema especial para la cantante, debido a que en ella se sincera con el mundo sobre las dificultades que ha tenido que sobrevivir en su constante batalla con la enfermedad de Lyme.
This is one of the first songs I wrote for the album after Head Above Water. They are both about the health battle I continue to fight every day. I hope my songs can help you find strength if you need it... I produced this track, @CBaseford engineered, Chad and @TravisWeTheKings helped me finish it. I had a lot of great people around me helping me to make music again. ������ #11Days until #albumrelease!! Pre-order my new album now, link in bio. #AvrilLavigneHeadAboveWater #HeadAboveWater #Warrior
Lavigne también ha compartido los previos de otras canciones como “Love Me Insane”, en la cual según Avril se trata sobre volver a tomar el riesgo de enamorarse una vez más y “Bigger Wow” en donde le dice a sus fans que no se conformen por algo menos de lo que merecen, diciéndoles que esa canción se trata de vivir tu mejor vida.
I wrote this song on the piano in my living room in Los Angeles - it’s about daring oneself to risk falling in love again. Embracing the opportunity of love. Love can be scary - but it’s better to have loved than have not at all. I had the wonderful @TheLaurenChristy help me afterwards and produce the track with @JonTheRabbi. I love their production. It’s super chill and vibey. #jumpbitch ������ #11Days until album release!! Pre-order my new album now, link in bio. #AvrilLavigneHeadAboveWater #HeadAboveWater #LoveMeInsane
“Head Above Water” será el sexto álbum de estudio de la canadiense y que será lanzado el 15 de febrero, tras seis años de no haber lanzado ningún material discográfico.
This song is about living your best life. If you’re not getting what you desire and deserve then go find yourself a Bigger Wow!!! Don’t settle for less than what your deserve #askandyoushallreceive :) ������ #11Days until album release!! Pre-order my new album now, link in bio. #AvrilLavigneHeadAboveWater #HeadAboveWater #BiggerWow
