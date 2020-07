Avatar: ¿La serie live action de Netflix representará a los personajes LGBT+?

When you remember that the Legend of Korra has 4 amazing and powerful women that all are LGBT. Both Avatar Korra & Kyoshi and Korra’s lover Asami are bisexual and Kya is Lesbian. Love them ��️‍��❤️ #AvatarKorra #AvatarKyoshi #AsamiSato #Kya #AvatarTheLastAirbender #TheLegendofKorra pic.twitter.com/xCwmH8hE8z