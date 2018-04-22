Así es como las ‘Ex’ de Avicii se despidieron de él

Fueron solo dos las ‘ex novias’ de Avicii quienes dieron a conocer sus grandes sentimientos al Dj y músico sueco; luego de la partida de Avicii, quien falleció el pasado 20 de abril.

Avicii junto a su ex novia Emily Goldberg

Avicii junto a su ex novia Racquel Bettencourt

Emily Goldberg fue la primera ex novia que realizó un post a través de su cuenta de Instagram; pues estuvo con Avicii durante dos años (2011 – 2013). Emily le escribió a Avicii, justo en los momento que Tim Bergling (nombre original de Avicii) pasaba por los mejores momentos de su carrera. En dicha publicación Emily, hizo saber que el Dj Sueco le escribió el tema ‘Don’t Give Up On Us’; mismo que se traduce al español como ‘Vamos nena, no te rindas con nosotros. Elígeme y te mostrare lo que es el amor’. Por lo que le escribió un mensaje en una recopilación de diversas fotografías de cuando eran novios.

Esto fue lo que las ‘Ex’ le escribieron a Avicii en Instagram:

Concluyendo su descripción citó parte el exitoso tema ‘Wake me up’ de Avicii, misma que dice ’Despiértame cuando todo esto haya terminada y nada de lo que pasó sea real’.

"En los dos años que estuvimos juntos, Tim fue mi confidente, mi mejor amigo. No puedo ahora creer que nunca más veré su rostro otra vez. Las memorias se me juntan".

�� #ripavicii #avicii Una publicación compartida de Emily Goldberg (@emilygoldberg89) el 20 Abr, 2018 a las 2:50 PDT

Por su parte, la modelo Racquel Bettencourt también expresó sus sentimientos ante la partida de Avicii, además de haber declarado con el ‘corazón roto’; esto escribió luego de haber recopilado una gran cantidad de fotografías:

"Tim, parece que fue ayer cuando éramos inseparables. Hablábamos y nos reíamos hasta el amanecer. Éramos tú y yo contra el mundo. Con altos y bajos, yo solo quise que estuvieras sano y que fueras feliz. Yo quería estar siempre para ti, pero el universo tenía otros planes para nosotros"

Fueron muchos amantes de la música electrónica quienes lamentan el hecho de la pérdida de Avicii, sin duda fue reconocido ante muchos medios dándose a conocer por ‘Levels’ éxito que lo llevó a la fama en el año 2011 y por la música que interpretó, sus conciertos entre otra; tales fueron los casos que en dos ocasiones fue clasificado en tercera posición dentro de los mejores Dj del mundo en 2012 y 2013. De acuerdo a lo informado por “Dj Magazine”.