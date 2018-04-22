Así es como las ‘Ex’ de Avicii se despidieron de él
Las ex novias de Avicii manifestaron mensajes emotivos luego de su partida…
Fueron solo dos las ‘ex novias’ de Avicii quienes dieron a conocer sus grandes sentimientos al Dj y músico sueco; luego de la partida de Avicii, quien falleció el pasado 20 de abril.
Emily Goldberg fue la primera ex novia que realizó un post a través de su cuenta de Instagram; pues estuvo con Avicii durante dos años (2011 – 2013). Emily le escribió a Avicii, justo en los momento que Tim Bergling (nombre original de Avicii) pasaba por los mejores momentos de su carrera. En dicha publicación Emily, hizo saber que el Dj Sueco le escribió el tema ‘Don’t Give Up On Us’; mismo que se traduce al español como ‘Vamos nena, no te rindas con nosotros. Elígeme y te mostrare lo que es el amor’. Por lo que le escribió un mensaje en una recopilación de diversas fotografías de cuando eran novios.
Esto fue lo que las ‘Ex’ le escribieron a Avicii en Instagram:
Concluyendo su descripción citó parte el exitoso tema ‘Wake me up’ de Avicii, misma que dice ’Despiértame cuando todo esto haya terminada y nada de lo que pasó sea real’.
"En los dos años que estuvimos juntos, Tim fue mi confidente, mi mejor amigo. No puedo ahora creer que nunca más veré su rostro otra vez. Las memorias se me juntan".
“Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real �� #ripavicii #avicii @avicii
Por su parte, la modelo Racquel Bettencourt también expresó sus sentimientos ante la partida de Avicii, además de haber declarado con el ‘corazón roto’; esto escribió luego de haber recopilado una gran cantidad de fotografías:
"Tim, parece que fue ayer cuando éramos inseparables. Hablábamos y nos reíamos hasta el amanecer. Éramos tú y yo contra el mundo. Con altos y bajos, yo solo quise que estuvieras sano y que fueras feliz. Yo quería estar siempre para ti, pero el universo tenía otros planes para nosotros"
My heart is broken. Tim, It Feels like it was just yesterday when we were inseparable. We talked and laughed till sunrise. It was us against the world. Memories to last a lifetime. Through all of our ups and downs I wanted nothing more than to make sure you were healthy and happy and be there for you every step of the way. Give you life, something to look forward to, but the universe had different plans for us. I know how hard you struggled and tried. I tried everything I could. Thank you for showing me and teaching me what true love feels like. Taking me along with you through your journey. The bond, and connection we shared was so pure and real, I don’t think it ever really truly broke. It has always been and will always be in my heart forever. It was far too soon for you, so gifted and so special. You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role, I will forever cherish those moments. I just want you to know that I never stopped loving you. I find comfort knowing that Tim's music touched the lives of billions, and that his spirit and memory will live on in all of our hearts forever. My condolences to his amazing family through this hard time, my heart is with them. Thank you to all my family and friends for the kind loving messages, and support. Rest In Peace beautiful Angel ❤️ I will never forget you. Love Raqattack ❤️��
Fueron muchos amantes de la música electrónica quienes lamentan el hecho de la pérdida de Avicii, sin duda fue reconocido ante muchos medios dándose a conocer por ‘Levels’ éxito que lo llevó a la fama en el año 2011 y por la música que interpretó, sus conciertos entre otra; tales fueron los casos que en dos ocasiones fue clasificado en tercera posición dentro de los mejores Dj del mundo en 2012 y 2013. De acuerdo a lo informado por “Dj Magazine”.
Comentarios