Anita White responde a Lady Antebellum tras demanda por el nombre “Lady A”
Anita White, conocida como “Lady A”, respondió a la demanda de Lady Antebellum por los derechos sobre el nombre
El trío country de Nashville, conocido comúnmente como Lady Antebellum, presentó una demanda contra la cantante de blues Lady A por su derecho a usar el mismo nombre después de anunciar el mes pasado que lo cambiarían debido a la asociación del término "Antebellum" con la esclavitud.
Su demanda alega que Anita White, la mujer negra de 61 años que se había desempeñado en el mundo artístico como Lady A durante décadas, solicitó "una demanda monetaria exorbitante" para que co-existieran sus dos nombres de proyecto idénticos.
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
Los abogados de Anita White pidieron $10 millones de dólares, lo que, en una nueva entrevista con Vulture, dice que habría ido a la mitad en su esfuerzo por cambiar la marca y la otra mitad a organizaciones que trabajan por la justicia racial.
La demanda de Lady Antebellum no pide una compensación monetaria o que Anita White deje de usar el nombre de Lady A, pero la banda claramente no quiere pagar.
Anita White responde a controversia por “Lady A”
Según Anita White, un contrato que Lady Antebellum envió la semana pasada "no tenía sustancia [...] Decía que coexistiríamos y que harían todo lo posible para ayudarme en las plataformas de redes sociales, Amazon, iTunes, todo eso [...] Yo sugerí en la llamada de Zoom que pasaran por la Banda Lady A, o Lady A the Band, y yo podría ser Lady A the Artist, pero no querían hacer eso", dijo la intérprete a Vulture.
"Estuve callada durante dos semanas porque estaba tratando de creer que todo iba a estar bien y que se darían cuenta de que sería más fácil cambiar su nombre o pagarme mi nombre", dijo la cantante de géneros como el gospel.
Te puede interesar: MÚSICA: Lady Antebellum cancela su Ocean Tour 2020 por coronavirus
Sobre la cantidad que pedía a Lady Antebellum, Anita White explicó: "Cinco millones de dólares no son nada, y realmente valgo más que eso, independientemente de lo que piensen. Pero aquí vamos de nuevo con otra persona blanca tratando de quitarle algo a una persona negra, a pesar de que dicen que están tratando de ayudar. Si quieres ser un defensor o un aliado, ayudas a quienes estás oprimiendo. Y eso podría requerir que renuncies a algo porque no voy a ser borrada".
Comentarios