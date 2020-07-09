Anita White responde a Lady Antebellum tras demanda por el nombre “Lady A”

El trío country de Nashville, conocido comúnmente como Lady Antebellum, presentó una demanda contra la cantante de blues Lady A por su derecho a usar el mismo nombre después de anunciar el mes pasado que lo cambiarían debido a la asociación del término "Antebellum" con la esclavitud.

Su demanda alega que Anita White, la mujer negra de 61 años que se había desempeñado en el mundo artístico como Lady A durante décadas, solicitó "una demanda monetaria exorbitante" para que co-existieran sus dos nombres de proyecto idénticos.

Los abogados de Anita White pidieron $10 millones de dólares, lo que, en una nueva entrevista con Vulture, dice que habría ido a la mitad en su esfuerzo por cambiar la marca y la otra mitad a organizaciones que trabajan por la justicia racial.

La demanda de Lady Antebellum no pide una compensación monetaria o que Anita White deje de usar el nombre de Lady A, pero la banda claramente no quiere pagar.

Anita White responde a controversia por “Lady A”

Según Anita White, un contrato que Lady Antebellum envió la semana pasada "no tenía sustancia [...] Decía que coexistiríamos y que harían todo lo posible para ayudarme en las plataformas de redes sociales, Amazon, iTunes, todo eso [...] Yo sugerí en la llamada de Zoom que pasaran por la Banda Lady A, o Lady A the Band, y yo podría ser Lady A the Artist, pero no querían hacer eso", dijo la intérprete a Vulture.

Anita White y Lady Antebellum no llegan a acuerdo por el nombre "Lady A"

"Estuve callada durante dos semanas porque estaba tratando de creer que todo iba a estar bien y que se darían cuenta de que sería más fácil cambiar su nombre o pagarme mi nombre", dijo la cantante de géneros como el gospel.

Sobre la cantidad que pedía a Lady Antebellum, Anita White explicó: "Cinco millones de dólares no son nada, y realmente valgo más que eso, independientemente de lo que piensen. Pero aquí vamos de nuevo con otra persona blanca tratando de quitarle algo a una persona negra, a pesar de que dicen que están tratando de ayudar. Si quieres ser un defensor o un aliado, ayudas a quienes estás oprimiendo. Y eso podría requerir que renuncies a algo porque no voy a ser borrada".