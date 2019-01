¿Angelina Jolie inició una relación con David Beckham?

Excited to be supporting @britishfashioncouncil tonight at The Fashion Awards. It’s been an amazing first year as their Ambassadorial President - good luck to all the nominees! I’m also really proud to be here with @victoriabeckham tonight – her nomination is recognition of the incredible business she has built over the last 10 years, have a great evening #FashionAwards

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 10, 2018 at 12:55pm PST