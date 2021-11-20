Espectáculos

American Music Awards 2021: horario y dónde ver en vivo los premios

Todo listo para los American Music Awards 2021. 

Por Enrique Puerto

20/11/2021 06:26

Los premios American Music Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo este 21 de noviembre, la noche reunirá artistas como BTS, Ariana Grande, The Weknd y Taylor Swift.

La noche reunirá a los artistas más populares del último año, mismos que nos han conquistado con sus melodías y bailes en las noches de fiestas.

En La Verdad Noticias te presentamos cómo ver en vivo la premiación y a todos los nominados de las ternas. ¿Quién es tu artista favorito de la gran gala?

La gran gala de los AMAS 2021 será domingo 21 de noviembre desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, los horarios están dividos en los siguientes países:

  • México- 18:15 horas 
  • Colombia- 19:15 horas 
  • Argentina- 21:15 horas 

Para poder ver estos premios en vivo, deberás consultar los canales 610 de Izzi y 370 de Dish, según sea el servicio que utilizas.

La premiación será conducido por Cardi B y se presentarán artistas como Bad Bunny y Julieta Venegas, quienes presentarán el tema "Lo siento bb".

Nominados a los AMAS 2021

Te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los AMAS, comandados Olivia Rodrigo y su álbum debut SOUR:


Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Favorite Music Video


Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group


AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “evermore”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist


Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album


Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

La lista es enorme, los American Music Awards 2021 regresan para regalarnos una noche mágica con todos tus artistas favoritos. ¿Quién es tu favorito para ganar?

Lee también

Temas

