Amanda Kloots le da el último adiós a Nick Cordero con emotiva ceremonia
Amanda Kloots compartió detalles del memorial que le hizo a su esposo Nick Cordero: “Nick hubiera querido que esto fuera una celebración”.
Nick Cordero ha sido honrado con una pequeña ceremonia, su viuda, Amanda Kloots, le dijo a los fanáticos en una emotiva publicación compartida una semana después de la muerte de la estrella de Broadway, de 41 años. Cordero murió el 5 de julio, después de haber luchado contra COVID-19 durante 95 días.
Kloots compartió una foto de ella con el hijo de 1 año de la pareja, Elvis, mientras reflexionaba sobre el memorial, que se celebró el 11 de julio, y el camino difícil que se avecina.
“Dije, 'Nick hubiera querido que esto fuera una celebración. Intentemos reír, compartir grandes historias y cantar para él y para su memoria'”, escribió sobre la reunión en su honor, que se limitó a amigos cercanos y familiares. “Le hubiera encantado. Fue hermoso y perfecto. Su espíritu definitivamente estaba allí".
Agregó que los dolientes tocaron la canción "I'm Here" de la versión de Broadway de The Color Purple, un programa que una vez había dejado a la pareja "sin palabras".
"Como se tocaba anoche, la letra de la segunda mitad de la canción me golpeó duro", compartió Kloots.
Amanda sabe que Nick será su ángel
Amanda Kloots expresó que está asustada por cómo será ahora su vida sin Nick: “En verdad tengo miedo. Estoy asustada de mi nueva normalidad, del dolor, la pérdida y de no ser lo suficientemente fuerte como para superarlo. Pero, sé que Nick está por encima de mí [enraizándose], creyendo en mí y esperando por mí.”
Amanda siguió: “Él quiere que viva esta nueva vida y quiere que yo sea la mejor versión de mí misma para nuestro hijo. Le prometí en el hospital que trataría de hacer eso. Entonces, cuando escuché estas letras ayer pensé, 'OK. Cuando dudo si puedo superar esto, estoy tocando esta canción. Será mi lema.”
We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, “Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.” He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there. We listened to the song, I’m Here, from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, “Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.” This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel. In case you don’t know this song and are also in need of a motto, here are the lyrics. Do yourself a favor by listening to @cynthiaerivo sing it. “I'm gonna take a deep breath. Gonna hold my head up. Gonna put my shoulders back, And look you straight in the eye. I'm gonna flirt with somebody When they walk by. I'm gonna sing out . . . Sing out. I believe I have inside of me Everything that I need to live a bountiful life. With all the love alive in me I'll stand as tall as the tallest tree. And i'm Thankful for everyday that i'm given, Both the easy and hard ones i'm livin'. But most of all I'm thankful for Loving who I really am. I'm beautiful. Yes, I’m beautiful, And I’m here.”
"Este es un largo viaje por delante y un camino en el que nunca pensé que estaría", continuó. “Nadie puede decirme cómo hacerlo, tengo que hacerlo. Puedo hacer las cosas bien, puedo hacerlas mal. No hay una manera perfecta. Un día, un paso a la vez. Tengo fe en que Dios está liderando el camino y que Nick es nuestro ángel".
El actor Zach Braff, un amigo cercano del fallecido Cordero, también ha estado rindiendo homenaje a la estrella nominada a Tony. El jueves, Braff compartió una foto de Cordero con su hijo e instó a los fanáticos a usar máscaras faciales para ayudar a evitar que otros contraigan COVID-19.
I couldn’t fall asleep last night thinking that Nick may have gotten Covid from someone in New York City not wearing a mask who had it, but had no symptoms, so didn’t even know they had it. Wearing a mask isn’t just for your own health; it’s for all the people who could get sick if you’re carrying it and don’t even know. Somewhere out there, there is perchance a person who caused this tragedy and will never know. Anyway, that’s what kept me up. Nick loved being a Dad.
