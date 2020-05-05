Altísimo Live: el festival que reunirá a más de 50 celebridades ¡es hoy!
Entérate de cómo, cuándo y dónde ver “Altísimo Live”, el histórico festival que reunirá a más de 50 celebridades.
Con la presencia de más de 50 celebridades de la música, televisión y cine, se llevará a cabo uno de los eventos más importantes en la historia; “Altísimo Live”, un festival que tiene como objetivo recaudar fondos para los trabajadores del campo.
Cabe mencionar que este sector ha sido uno de los más afectados a causa del Covid-19, pues muchas personas dedicadas al campo han tenido que arriesgar su salud para poder continuar laborando en una de las áreas esenciales para todo el mundo, la alimentación.
Por esta razón más de 50 celebridades alrededor del mundo se han unido para ofrecer un festival en vivo que podrás disfrutar desde casa, y aquí te tenemos toda la información que debes saber para disfrutar de este histórico evento.
Dónde, cuándo y cómo ver Altísimo Live
Este evento será transmitido en México este 5 de mayo a partir del mediodía en las redes sociales de “Altísimo Live”, un evento que pretende estar dividido en varias secciones y en donde los artistas podrán estar en contacto con los usuarios en todo momento.
La parte musical está programada para dar inicio a las 16:00 horas, por lo que este evento tendrá una duración de más de 5 horas, y en donde también tendrás la oportunidad hacer una donación a esta noble causa.
¿Qué celebridades participarán?
Aunque este festival ha logrado reunir a más de 50 celebridades alrededor del mundo, entra las más destacadas están: Alejandro Sanz, Eva Longoria, J Balvin, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Carlos Vives, Gloria Estefan, Kate del Castillo, Luis Fonsi, Ana Bárbara, Andy García y Sofía Vergara, entre otros.
Y lo mejor es que podrás disfrutar de este evento desde la comodidad de tu hogar y si arriesgar tu salud. Así que prepárate, haz las palomitas, ponte tu ropa más cómoda y disfruta de “Altísimo Live”.
