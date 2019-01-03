¿Alessandra Rosaldo y Eugenio Derbez terminarán su relación de 6 años? (VIDEO)
La actriz y cantante aclaró con sorprendentes declaraciones los rumores que circulan sobre el rompimiento de su relación con el actor Eugenio Derbez.
Alessandra Rosaldo en una entrevista para conocido programa de televisión, desmintió los rumores acerca de un posible divorcio con su esposo Eugenio Derbez, con quien tiene seis años de matrimonio y ahora enfrentan rumores de una supuesta separación.
¿QUÉ FUE LO QUE ARGUMENTO ALESSANDRA ROSALDO?
“¡Mira cómo inventan! No sé ni de qué me estás hablando. Que alguien comentó y entonces nos enojamos y entonces me pidió el divorcio. ¡Hijole No! Nada más lejano de la realidad. Nada de eso sucedió”
Empieza la cuenta regresiva y tengo TANTO que agradecer, que no sé a qué hora voy a terminar. Pero sí sé por dónde empezar. Australia♥️ #yearinreview #2018 Australia, oh Australia... I will forever be grateful for you and for our precious time in your beautiful Gold Coast. I knew it was going to be great, but I didn’t know how deeply it would transform us and make us so much better. We needed you so much and we didn’t even know it. Because of you our bond as a family is stronger than ever and our connection deeper. From day one you gave us the warmest welcome with the first of many friendly faces, our dear friend Pete’s, the kindest, funniest, most attentive and amazing gentleman one could ever meet. Thank you Pete McGrath for taking care of us and showing us so much of your precious country. Thank you Ashley and everyone at Peppers Broadbeach for giving us a home away from home, truly unforgettable. Thank you Miss Pru @pru017, Miss Tamara, Miss Laura, Miss Maddy and everyone at Kool Kids Clear Island Waters @koolkidsys, the best preschool in all of Australia, for welcoming Aitana with open arms and giving her a safe, fun and warm learning environment that she fell in love with from day one. Saying good bye to you and all the kids was the hardest thing we had to do. To this day, Aitana sings the Australian Anthem and asks us to play it for her again and again. Thank you Belle, you were not only a friendly face, but a friend, a beautiful soul that always made me smile and feel better and made our tummies happy with delicious food. Thank you @essenceofliving for showing me how magical and transforming yoga can be. Through you and your amazing teachers I discovered a new version of myself, I developed a connection I never had before, a deeper sense of everything and everyone and a hunger for more, more learning, more yoga and more discovery of everything! I could go on forever, the friendly faces, the beauty, the places, the lessons and the memories are countless... All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you Australia, I will cherish our four months with you forever and you forever will be in our hearts♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
En la declaración también agregó que por el momento su esposo Eugenio Derbez y ella no planean tener más hijos, pero no descarta la posibilidad en un futuro y se sienten felices con su hija Aitana.
“La fábrica ahorita está cerrada, no vamos a tener más bebés”
