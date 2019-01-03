¿Alessandra Rosaldo y Eugenio Derbez terminarán su relación de 6 años? (VIDEO)

Alessandra Rosaldo en una entrevista para conocido programa de televisión, desmintió los rumores acerca de un posible divorcio con su esposo Eugenio Derbez, con quien tiene seis años de matrimonio y ahora enfrentan rumores de una supuesta separación.

“¡Mira cómo inventan! No sé ni de qué me estás hablando. Que alguien comentó y entonces nos enojamos y entonces me pidió el divorcio. ¡Hijole No! Nada más lejano de la realidad. Nada de eso sucedió”