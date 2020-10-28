¿Aislinn Derbez tiene un nuevo romance? ¡Estas fotos lo comprueban!
Aseguran que Aislinn Derbez tiene un nuevo romance y estas fotografías lo comprueban ¿quién es el afortunado?
Recordemos que la vida romántica de Aislinn Derbez ha sido todo un misterio, desde el pasado mes de marzo anunció oficialmente su separación de Mauricio Ochmann, con quien llevaba casi tres años de matrimonio y una hija en común.
Desde ese entonces, ambos famosos han dejado en claro que su separación se dio en los mejores términos por el bienestar de su hija. Pero eso no ha evitado que ambos sean relacionados con diferentes personas.
Por un lado Mauricio Ochmann ha sido relacionado (equivocadamente) con dos actrices del medio: Sandra Echeverría y Esmeralda Pimentel. Y ahora es Aislinn Derbez quien ha generado una ola de rumores sobre un supuesto romance.
El nuevo romance Aislinn Derbez
Estos rumores y teorías nacieron a partir de una publicación de la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram, donde le dedicó un emotivo mensaje al fotógrafo y conferencista Jesh De Rox, a quien calificó como un increíble ser humano lleno de magia.
Pero esto no es todo, pues el famoso fotógrafo también ya había dado señales de tener una relación muy cercana a Aislinn Derbez, quien se ha vuelto una constante en sus fotografías en redes sociales. ¿Hay amor?
¿Ya olvidó a Mauricio Ochmann?
Asimismo Jesh De Rox ya había participado en el podcast de la actriz “La magia del caos”, donde comenzaron a surgir rumores sobre la gran química que había entre ambos. Sin embargo hasta ahora, todo se trata de un simple rumor, pues ninguno de los dos ha confirmado tener una relación más allá de la amistad.
Cabe mencionar que esta no es la primera vez que Aislinn Derbez se encuentra entre las tendencias del mundo de los espectáculos por su vida romántica, pues hace unos días estuvo entre los titulares de La Verdad Noticias al conocerse la relación que tuvo hace algunos años con Kalimba.
